Keep subtitles on? Here’s why we say, Aye aye, caption

BySneha Krishnan
Jul 14, 2023 06:46 PM IST

Pro tip: Watch everything with the subtitles on. They aren’t just for world cinema. Half the fun is at the bottom of the screen

In his acceptance speech, as he picked up the 2020 Golden Globe award for best foreign-language film for Parasite, South Korean director Bong Joon Ho made a passionate comment about subtitles. “Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier [on the screen], you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” The film went on to win a Best Picture Oscar. It’s pulled in $262 million worldwide. Everyone’s loved the story of a poor family preying on a richer one, and empathised with the class struggle.

Bong Joon Ho’s Korean film Parasite (2020), has won fans and top awards globally because it was subtitled.
That one-inch-tall strip on the screen is now an essential part of the viewing experience. A 2019 survey of 5,616 US consumers by Verizon Media and Publicis Media found that 80% of respondents are more likely to watch an entire video when captions are available.
Plus, they can be fun. Closed captioning was introduced to help the hearing-impaired make sense of all the audio on screen. The inclusivity has led to some unexpectedly silly moments in TV viewing. When characters speak French on an English-language show. The text unhelpfully says, “Speaking French”. When censors bleep part of the dialogue, the captions say “Bleep” too. What, pray tell, is “Vocalises dramatically”? Do they mean Maria Callas or Chewbacca?

Remember Janice’s signature laugh from Friends? Captions describe it as “braying” and “machine-gun-fire-like-laughter”. It’s a way to enjoy the classic show in a whole new way.
For India, same-language subtitles have been invaluable in smaller towns, where viewers have been able to polish up their English and work out pronunciation simply by watching TV.

Friday, July 14, 2023
