Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Sealing in the flavours

If you have grandparents who are interested in food, here are some questions you can ask them. If they are from Mangalore or even Malvan, you can ask them if they ever ate crab in butter garlic at home. If they are Punjabis, ask them how much cream they put in their mutton curry or even if they put lots of tomatoes in their black dal. If they are from Tamil Nadu, ask if they ate home-made masala dosas when they were children. In nearly every case, I suspect, you will be met with looks of mystification. Iconic dishes like Tamil Nadu’s masala dosa have evolved over the years, but that doesn’t make them any less authentic. (Shutterstock)

The French distinguish between the traditional cooking and restaurant cooking of dishes like the boeuf bourguignon. (Shutterstock)

The French make a clear and sensible distinction. There are many traditional dishes and regional specialities and the French will insist that these are cooked according to the prescribed recipes. For instance Frenchmen can come to blows over the recipe for pot-au-feu. There have been endless debates about the correct ingredients for cassoulet. In Italy they spent years ascribing bogus origins to recently invented dishes like pasta carbonara. (Shutterstock)

Sadly, most cuisines do not make that distinction. In Italy, for instance, they spent years ascribing bogus ancient origins to recently invented dishes. Pasta carbonara, for instance, was invented only in the late 1940s (perhaps to feed American GI’s who were posted to Italy after the Second World War, and it was made from their bacon and egg rations) and became popular only in the 1950s. But you will be told that it is an ancient working man’s dish. More significantly, Punjabis did not put tomatoes in their dal because tomatoes rarely turn up in traditional Punjabi cooking. (Shutterstock)

So, are all these dishes authentic? Well, they are classics of Indian restaurant cuisine. But because we don’t make the French distinction between restaurant cuisine and home food, we are never quite sure whether to regard them as entirely authentic or not. Tandoori chicken was invented in a restaurant in Peshawar as late as the 1930s. (Shutterstock)

Which brings us to slightly slippery territory. Only in Mumbai could you get away with serving a dish like crab butter garlic and claiming that comes from Malvan or Mangalore. It’s the same with prawns koliwada. (The name should be a clue: Koliwada is a suburb of Mumbai). This is also a made-up dish, invented in a restaurant kitchen. (It was inspired by Mumbai’s fish koliwada which in turn was inspired by the river-fish dishes of Amritsar.) Chicken Kiev was invented in New York but now, is a menu staple in Kiev. (Shutterstock)

Of course the food at such restaurants is not authentic. But it’s worth remembering that inauthentic dishes have a way of suddenly becoming authentic. The bolognaise sauce we are familiar with has nothing to do with the ragu they make in Bologna. But because it has become so globally popular, you will now find it at restaurants in Bologna. Chicken Kiev was invented in New York. But now, it is a menu staple in Kiev.

