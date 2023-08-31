News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Voice of an Angeles: Meet the 19-year-old Jaipur singer wowing LA

Voice of an Angeles: Meet the 19-year-old Jaipur singer wowing LA

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Aug 31, 2023 08:55 PM IST

What does it take to live your dream before you’ve turned 20? Jaipur singer Cherry, now performing in LA, spills the tea

At 19, every kid dreams of fame. They’re typically doing it while lying in bed, music playing on Spotify. In the case of 19-year-old Cherry, she IS the music playing on Spotify. Her pop ballads in English and Hindi have gone viral . Her deep, haunting voice is drawing listeners in LA, where she moved just about a year ago. She has just wrapped up a three-city tour of India and is readying for the release of a Bengali song, for Bejoy Nambiar’s series Kaala on Disney+ Hotstar.

Cherry, aka Daatri Dadhich, was 17 when Instagram videos of her singing went viral during the pandemic.
Cherry, aka Daatri Dadhich, was 17 when Instagram videos of her singing went viral during the pandemic.
Cherry has no roots in music, famous family or connections. She spent her life in Rajasthan and has just finished a three-city India tour.
Cherry has no roots in music, famous family or connections. She spent her life in Rajasthan and has just finished a three-city India tour.

It took a virus for her to viral. Cherry was 17 when Covid-19 pushed the world, and India, indoors. She spent the time recording videos of herself singing Adele and Ella Fitzgerald covers and uploading them on Instagram. One cover, of the Eagles’ Hotel California, went viral overnight in December 2020. Appreciation poured in from around the world, and from Indian music producer, Nucleya.

(Left to right) Music is full of early starters such as Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Beyonce.
(Left to right) Music is full of early starters such as Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Beyonce.

The new gigs and new audiences have only shown her how much is still left to be done. “People say I have made it. But I don’t believe it,” she says. “It stops me from trying to aim for more. I’ve spent 10 years singing, but I feel like I’ve only just begun. There’s no guarantee of success or financial stability for someone trying to make it music. I am in a phase where I just really believe in what I’m doing.” says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out