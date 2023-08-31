Voice of an Angeles: Meet the 19-year-old Jaipur singer wowing LA
What does it take to live your dream before you’ve turned 20? Jaipur singer Cherry, now performing in LA, spills the tea
At 19, every kid dreams of fame. They’re typically doing it while lying in bed, music playing on Spotify. In the case of 19-year-old Cherry, she IS the music playing on Spotify. Her pop ballads in English and Hindi have gone viral . Her deep, haunting voice is drawing listeners in LA, where she moved just about a year ago. She has just wrapped up a three-city tour of India and is readying for the release of a Bengali song, for Bejoy Nambiar’s series Kaala on Disney+ Hotstar.
It took a virus for her to viral. Cherry was 17 when Covid-19 pushed the world, and India, indoors. She spent the time recording videos of herself singing Adele and Ella Fitzgerald covers and uploading them on Instagram. One cover, of the Eagles’ Hotel California, went viral overnight in December 2020. Appreciation poured in from around the world, and from Indian music producer, Nucleya.
The new gigs and new audiences have only shown her how much is still left to be done. “People say I have made it. But I don’t believe it,” she says. “It stops me from trying to aim for more. I’ve spent 10 years singing, but I feel like I’ve only just begun. There’s no guarantee of success or financial stability for someone trying to make it music. I am in a phase where I just really believe in what I’m doing.” says.