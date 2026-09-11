Want to flirt, vent and disappear? Try anonymous online dating

Last month, AB matched with a woman on a dating app. Both felt the pull of attraction. But instead of setting up an offline date, or sharing any personal information, they decided to keep their real identities under wraps and stay anonymous. “Talking to a stranger feels more emotional. A stranger is harmless, turning interactions into a safe space,” says AB, a 31-year-old businessman from Navi Mumbai. He says they chat every night about how their day was, what they’re watching. They share things they wouldn’t with anyone else. “It’s like conversing with someone in a dark room; like confessing to the priest in a church, rather than to someone who might judge you.” Yes, he’s aware that the person on the other side may not be single, or even a woman. But then, she probably has the same doubts too. Wait. Why does this seem so familiar? Didn’t Millennials try this out in the chatroom era of the ’00s, before the internet became the monster it is today?

Talking to a stranger feels more emotional, anonymous daters say. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

To see it on hook-up-centric dating apps is a surprise. Who’d want to match with someone they don’t intend to meet? Who’d want to build a rapport with someone who wants to stay in the shadows? And where’s the filter for it on the app? Mumbai-based Siddarth, 37, is withholding his last name to protect both himself and his anonymous online relationship. He likes the idea of being open and honest with someone he doesn’t know. “You get a clean slate with the person,” he says. And if the spark fades, or the other person wants more, you can log off without being accountable. It’s no worse than the artificial conversations on an app, anyway. “The floor can be lava any given time.”

In You’ve Got Mail (1998), Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan fell in love without revealing their identities.

Hidden charge For the past two years, Ishita Dutta, 31, has been chatting with a man online. The marketing professional from Guwahati says they hit it off immediately, but didn’t want to share too much about themselves. “We don’t find the need to meet offline because we are part of each other’s online time,” she explains. It’s low-stakes, low-maintenance, low-responsibility. “I am on the app not because I am lonely, but because I enjoy the energy exchange. What I share with a stranger is restricted. I know I won’t be judged for it.” It’s sound exciting and therapeutic, until it isn’t. Samreen, 33, who tried it for a few weeks in the past, is keeping her last name private because she isn’t fully on board with living out the plot of You’ve Got Mail. Sometimes, staying anonymous simply means that the other person doesn’t want to bring effort or accountability into a relationship. What if this mystery is just pure laziness and you’re just being used for someone’s trauma dumping? “It also shows a lack of maturity, if you can only open up to a stranger.”

Millennials used to get into anonymous online relationships in the chatroom era of the ’00s. (SHUTTERSTOCK)