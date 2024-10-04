Menu Explore
Welcome to the jungle: See how Indian safaris are changing

ByShraddha Chowdhury
Oct 04, 2024 09:48 AM IST

Follow migratory birds, swim with glowing plankton, watch turtles paddle out to sea, see a red panda up close. India’s safaris now go beyond tiger spotting. But even tiger trails are changing. Pack your bags!

India is home to more than 92,000 known species of fauna. And yet, when the family books a wildlife holiday, pulling on khaki shorts, charging the GoPro and filling up the Thermos, all we’ve largely wanted to do is spot a tiger. Thankfully, things are changing. Not only are we realising that there’s more to see, India is also working to ensure that the generations after us will have something to see, too.

Kaziranga National Park offers more than just the one-horned rhinoceros. You can see leopards and swamp deer too. (ADITYA PANDA)
Kaziranga National Park offers more than just the one-horned rhinoceros. You can see leopards and swamp deer too. (ADITYA PANDA)
Jim Corbett National Park is home to more than 600 avian species, including hornbills. (ADITYA PANDA)
Jim Corbett National Park is home to more than 600 avian species, including hornbills. (ADITYA PANDA)
Snorkelling around Agatti island in Lakshadweep guarantees encounters with green sea turtles. (ADITYA PANDA)
Snorkelling around Agatti island in Lakshadweep guarantees encounters with green sea turtles. (ADITYA PANDA)
Chhattisgarh is consolidating its sanctuaries into the Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve. (LATIKA NATH)
Chhattisgarh is consolidating its sanctuaries into the Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve. (LATIKA NATH)
Head to Lakshadweep if you’ve never seen a coral garden. (LATIKA NATH)
Head to Lakshadweep if you've never seen a coral garden. (LATIKA NATH)
Namdapha Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh offers red panda sightings. (LATIKA NATH)
Namdapha Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh offers red panda sightings. (LATIKA NATH)
India offers a unique chance to spot elephants in diverse habitats. (SREEDHAR VIJAYAKRISHNAN)
India offers a unique chance to spot elephants in diverse habitats. (SREEDHAR VIJAYAKRISHNAN)
