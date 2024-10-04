Welcome to the jungle: See how Indian safaris are changing

India is home to more than 92,000 known species of fauna. And yet, when the family books a wildlife holiday, pulling on khaki shorts, charging the GoPro and filling up the Thermos, all we’ve largely wanted to do is spot a tiger. Thankfully, things are changing. Not only are we realising that there’s more to see, India is also working to ensure that the generations after us will have something to see, too.

Kaziranga National Park offers more than just the one-horned rhinoceros. You can see leopards and swamp deer too. (ADITYA PANDA)