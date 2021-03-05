Cecelia Ahern's book 'Roar' to be aired as female-driven dark-comic Apple series
- Irish author Cecelia Ahern's book 'Roar', which was a female-driven anthology of 30 short stories, to be screened on Apple TV+ as an 8-episode series starring Emmy and Golden Globe award winners Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo and Merritt Wever
A book of 30 short stories by Irish author Cecelia Ahern will now be screened on Apple TV+ as an eight-episode series by the same name, Roar, that has been described as an exploration into the “sometimes comic, always moving look at the guilt, joys, humiliation and triumphs that define the modern woman’s experience, including the private moments when she feels the need to roar”. Ahern’s Roar was a female-driven anthology of 30 short stories on “the myriad ways in which women overcome adversity with wit, resourcefulness and compassion” and will now see Hollywood actors and Emmy and Golden Globe award winners Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo and Merritt Wever starring in the screen adaptation.
Ahern’s official website for Roar, describes the book as a “singular and imaginative story collection” that explores realistic dilemmas and aspirations that women worldwide could relate to and “are an inspiring examination of what it means to be a woman today.” The darkly comic feminist fables range from marriage and childbearing to politics and career, with familiar scenarios and marking an unnamed woman’s epiphany or moment of transformation.
The website elaborated on the book, “The heroines of these thought-provoking stories confront problems both mysterious and mundane: one woman is tortured by sinister bite marks that appear on her skin; another is swallowed up by the floor during a mortifying presentation; yet another resolves to return and exchange her boring husband at the store where she originally acquired him. As they wrestle with obstacles of all kinds, their reality is shaped by how others perceive them -- and ultimately, how they perceive the power within themselves.”
Cecelia Ahern was inspired to write Roar from her observation, experience and imagination and then merged all of it together to create the 30 stories. Roar will be bankrolled by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive and the eight, half-hour episodes will be co-produced by Ahern’s Greenlight Go Productions and Kidman’s production company Blossom Films.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dutch artist uses ultraviolet light to zap coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evolution drives boys to be more prone to autism and other conditions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divija Bhasin, an Instagrammer who is spreading awareness about mental health
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cecelia Ahern's book 'Roar' to be aired as female-driven dark-comic Apple series
- Irish author Cecelia Ahern's book 'Roar', which was a female-driven anthology of 30 short stories, to be screened on Apple TV+ as an 8-episode series starring Emmy and Golden Globe award winners Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo and Merritt Wever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vidya Balan makes a style statement in ₹58k purple pinstripe dress
- For a photo shoot, Vidya Balan wore a purple pinstripe dress with a mauve jacket and opted to go sans-accessories. The Kahaani actor taught us how to channel a fierce vibe with our glam in new pics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airlines urge relaxation on refunds as EU probes passenger rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaping cannabis may be worse for lungs than smoking, study shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elusive artist Banksy confirms he's behind prison artwork
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor slays in oversized hoodie as cousin Arjun turns stylist for her
- Shanaya Kapoor shared images from her impromptu at-home photo shoot with fans on Instagram. The photo shoot was a family affair, as Arjun Kapoor turned stylist and Khushi Kapoor edited the images and delivered the final product.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong turns empty hotels into apartments as tourists vanish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan in ₹12k co-ord set is all about boss babe vibes with a hint of elan
- Say goodbye to your winter clothes cause it's time to slay in some gorgeous floral print mini skirts and tops like Hina Khan. The actor recently shared images of herself wearing a summery co-ord set and we love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athletes who suffered from Covid-19, have rare chance of heart problems, study
- A new study published in the JAMA Cardiology has shown that the coronavirus can cause inflammation in many organs, including the heart but that is not the case in pro athletes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seychelles to welcome back tourists but with Covid-19 protocols in place
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couture’s escapist euphoria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox