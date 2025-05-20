Menu Explore
10 Daily wear comfort slippers under 500: Top discounted picks on Amazon; Handpicked for you

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal
May 20, 2025 01:00 PM IST

Grab comfort without stretching your wallet. Here are 10 top-rated daily wear slippers under ₹500 with great Amazon deals and discounts.

Daily wear slippers don’t need to come with a hefty price tag to offer decent comfort and utility. With Amazon deals currently in full swing, there’s no better time to spot a few reliable options without burning through your budget. We sifted through dozens of affordable choices and narrowed it down to ten that strike a good balance between comfort, durability and value. 

Slip into comfort with these budget-friendly slippers from Amazon. They're ideal for home use and casual wear every day.
Slip into comfort with these budget-friendly slippers from Amazon. They're ideal for home use and casual wear every day.

These picks are ideal for everything from lazy mornings at home to stepping out for quick errands. Think soft soles, lightweight designs and practical slip-on ease. You’ll find options that work for both indoor lounging and outdoor dashes. And thanks to ongoing Amazon discounts, there’s a solid mix of affordability and function in this line-up.

 

Deals on home slippers at the Amazon Sale
 

1.

flite SLIPPERS For Women FL-2008/Daily Use Flip Flop For Women/Flip Flop for Girls/Bathroom Slippers Size 4K to 8K Anti Slip Technology (PURPLE, numeric_6)

The FLITE Women's FL 2008 Flip-Flop brings casual charm with a clean twin-colour design and a dual-tone V-strap. Made from lightweight EVA, it’s built for everyday ease. A multi-angular skid-resistant sole adds grip, while the arch support gives your feet a bit more comfort than your usual pair.

What makes this comfortable?
Dual density sole, cushioned arch support and a lightweight EVA build make this slipper easy on your feet throughout the day.

2.

flite Daily Use Slippers For Women/Bathroom Slippers/Home Slippers/All Day Wear Fl-406 (Brown, Numeric_7)

The FLITE Women's FL-406 Modern Flip-Flop blends a jute-look upper with a PVC base, giving it a natural vibe without losing durability. With its lightweight build and extra-soft footbed, it's made for relaxed all-day wear. The pull-on design and anti-skid sole add practicality to this easy-going pair.

What makes this comfortable?
Lightweight construction, soft footbed and anti-skid sole work together to offer a relaxed fit for long hours of everyday use.

3.

Yoho Women Rose Shadow Soft Slippers | Comfortable And Stylish Flip Flop Slippers For Women In Exciting Colors | Daily Use| Lightweight | Anti Skid Chappal | Bubbles Size- 7|Rose Shadow,7

YOHO Bubbles Women Ortho Slippers are built for daily comfort with a focus on softness and support. The long-lasting cushion handles serious wear, while the feather-light EVA material makes them feel barely there. A soft toe separator and strong anti-skid sole round out these colourful, easygoing home slippers.

What makes this comfortable?
Padded sole, soft toe separator and ultra-lightweight design come together for a relaxed fit that holds up through daily use.

4.

Ortho + Rest Doctor Slippers for Women Orthopedic Non Slip Lightweight Comfortable Flat Casual Stylish Dr Chappals and House Flip flops For Ladies and Girl’s

The Ortho + Rest Doctor Slippers are crafted to support tired feet with cushioning and built-in arch support. Designed for all-day ease, these casual rubber slippers suit both lounging and light walking. Slip-on simplicity and a supportive thong strap make them a solid pick for daily wear around the house.

What makes this comfortable?
A cushioned base with arch support helps reduce strain during long wear, making it easier on feet that need extra care.

5.

DOCTOR EXTRA SOFT Care Diabetic Orthopedic Pregnancy Flat Super Comfort Dr Flipflops and House Slippers For Women's and Girl's D-18-Black Pink-7 UK

DOCTOR EXTRA SOFT Ortho Care D-18 slippers are made for serious comfort, especially for those managing foot conditions or simply needing extra support. With a cushioned footbed and lightweight EVA sole, these are well-suited for home use. The non-slip grip adds confidence, even on wet or tiled surfaces.

What makes this comfortable?
Extra soft EVA cushioning, lightweight sole and doctor-recommended support help ease foot stress while offering a skin-friendly, irritation-free fit.

6.

Neeman's Eco Classic Slippers for Women | Stylish, Comfortable & Lightweight Flip Flops for Women's | Flexible & Durable | Flat, Rubber, Anti Skid, Soft Daily Use Chappal (Basalt Brown, UK7)

Neeman’s Eco Classic Slippers combine style and comfort with a lightweight rubber build and soft toe separator. Perfect for daily use indoors or outdoors, these flip-flops offer a supportive footbed and anti-skid sole. Easy to clean and machine washable, they’re a practical, eco-friendly choice.

What makes this comfortable?
Soft toe separator, breathable footbed and lightweight materials keep your feet relaxed and rash-free throughout the day.

7.

Sparx mens SF0014G Navygrey Flip-flop - 8 UK (SF0014GNVGY0008)

SPARX Men’s SFG 14 Flip-Flop is a casual, easy-to-wear option made from durable synthetic materials. The pull-on design keeps things simple, while the flat heel offers everyday comfort. Perfect for relaxed days at home or quick outings, this flip-flop is a fuss-free, practical choice for daily wear.

What makes this comfortable?
The lightweight synthetic material and a flat sole provide simple, no-fuss comfort for casual use throughout the day.

 

8.

DOCTOR EXTRA SOFT Care Diabetic Orthopedic Pregnancy Flat Super Comfort Dr Flipflops and House Slippers For Women's and Girl's D-18-Grey-7 UK

DOCTOR EXTRA SOFT Ortho Care D-18 slippers offer exceptional support with a cushioned footbed and anti-skid sole designed for diabetic and orthopaedic needs. Lightweight and durable, these slippers are recommended by doctors for managing foot pain and provide a skin-friendly, stylish option for everyday comfort at home.

What makes this comfortable?
Cushioned EVA footbed, non-slip sole and skin-friendly materials reduce irritation while supporting sensitive feet throughout daily wear.

9.

Bata Women's ORTHO COMFIT LADIES Slippers (5776099_BLACK_7 UK)

Bata Women’s Thong Flip-Flops combine comfort with everyday style. These lightweight slippers feature a cushioned footbed and flexible synthetic material, making them ideal for casual wear in summer or at the beach. The non-slip sole adds safety, while easy care instructions keep them fresh and ready to wear.

What makes this comfortable?
Cushioned footbed and flexible synthetic design provide all-day comfort with a secure, slip-resistant base for easy movement.

10.

Dr.Ortho Orthopedic Slippers | Acupressure Slippers | Flip-Flops | For Men & Women's Slippers, Red - 8 UK

Dr. Ortho Orthopedic Slippers use acupressure technology to promote better blood circulation and reduce pain in feet, back, and neck. Made from lightweight EVA, these slippers are skin-friendly, anti-slip and water-resistant, offering all-day comfort and health benefits for both men and women.

What makes this comfortable?
Acupressure points, lightweight EVA material and anti-slip sole combine to ease body pain and provide breathable, secure comfort throughout daily wear.

 

Best deals on home slippers: FAQs

  • How do I choose the right home slippers?

    Look for slippers with a cushioned footbed, good arch support and a non-slip sole. Materials like EVA or rubber are lightweight and easy to clean.

  • Are slippers under 500 durable?

    Many budget-friendly slippers offer solid durability for daily use, especially if made from quality synthetic materials like EVA or rubber.

  • Can I wear home slippers outside?

    Some slippers have anti-skid soles and sturdy materials suitable for short outdoor use. Check product details to confirm.

  • How do I maintain my slippers?

    Regularly air them out, wipe them clean with a damp cloth, and avoid exposure to harsh sunlight to keep them fresh and long-lasting.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

