10 Kurta sets I'd actually wear every single week; Stylish picks on discount during Prime Day Sale (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Let's be honest. Most of us own far too many kurtas and still somehow stand in front of the wardrobe every morning thinking, "I have absolutely nothing to wear." The problem isn't a lack of clothes. It's the fact that only a handful of outfits actually tick every box. They have to be comfortable enough for a full day, stylish enough to earn compliments, breathable enough for Indian weather, and versatile enough to work for everything from office meetings and coffee dates to grocery runs and family lunches. The best kurta sets are the ones you instinctively reach for without overthinking. They're easy to style, photograph beautifully, don't require elaborate accessorising, and make you look effortlessly put together. These are exactly those kinds of outfits.



10 kurta sets I'd wear on repeat every week

Summer dressing becomes infinitely easier when sleeveless kurtas enter the picture. This Klosia set is crafted from breathable pure cotton and paired with matching palazzo pants that give the outfit a relaxed yet polished finish. The sleeveless silhouette keeps you cool during humid days while still looking refined enough for work or casual outings. The beauty of this set lies in its simplicity. It doesn't try too hard, which makes it incredibly versatile. Dress it up with statement earrings or keep it minimal for everyday wear. Style it with: Oversized sunglasses, tan sandals, and a structured tote.

2 . Kaari Women's Salwar Suit Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Kaari has built a reputation for creating elegant ethnic wear that feels premium without becoming overly festive, and this kurta set continues that tradition beautifully. The silhouette is timeless, making it suitable for women of every age while offering enough detailing to keep the outfit visually interesting. This is one of those dependable outfits you'll happily wear to office meetings, festive lunches, or family gatherings without feeling either overdressed or underdressed. Style it with: Pearl studs, block heels, and a sleek wristwatch.

Chikankari never goes out of style, and this Kaari set proves exactly why. The straight-fit kurta is elevated through elegant embroidery while the lightweight chiffon dupatta adds movement without feeling bulky. The straight pants with side pockets are a thoughtful addition because practical ethnic wear always deserves extra points. Style it with: Silver jhumkas, embroidered juttis, and soft curls.

Linen-cotton blends have quietly become one of the smartest fabrics for summer dressing. This beige kurta set, finished with delicate multicolour floral prints, feels fresh, understated, and incredibly elegant. The breathable fabric makes it comfortable enough for long days, while the subtle floral detailing ensures it never feels plain. It's the sort of outfit that looks expensive without trying too hard. Style it with: Kolhapuris, oxidised jewellery, and a woven tote bag.

Soft floral prints always find their way back into summer wardrobes, and this Arayna set gets the balance just right. Crafted in breathable cotton, it combines comfort with delicate prints that feel feminine without becoming overwhelming. The coordinated pants and dupatta make getting dressed incredibly easy; perfect for mornings when you're running late but still want to look polished. Style it with: Nude flats, delicate jewellery, and a sleek low bun.

Farshi salwars are having a major fashion moment right now, and it's easy to understand why. Their dramatic volume feels elegant, comfortable, and refreshingly different from conventional straight pants. Paired with a breathable linen floral kurta, this outfit manages to look contemporary while staying rooted in classic Indian silhouettes. It's fashion-forward without becoming intimidating. Style it with: Statement earrings, strappy sandals, and a soft dewy makeup look.

If your wardrobe revolves around breathable basics, this sleeveless cotton set deserves a place in it. The relaxed silhouette makes it ideal for hot weather while the matching palazzo pants create an effortlessly coordinated appearance. Minimal doesn't have to mean boring, and this set proves exactly that. Style it with: Sliders, oversized sunglasses, and a crossbody bag.

Block prints continue to dominate ethnic fashion because they effortlessly blend heritage craftsmanship with contemporary styling. This Nermosa kurta set embraces that aesthetic beautifully through classic motifs and lightweight cotton construction. The coordinated dupatta completes the outfit without making it feel overly festive, making it perfect for everyday elegance. Style it with: Oxidised silver jewellery and handcrafted flats.

Some outfits work harder than others, and this ANNI set easily falls into that category. The straight silhouette flatters most body types, while the V-neckline adds structure and elegance. The subtle prints ensure it transitions effortlessly between office hours, brunch plans, and evening errands. It's the definition of practical style done right. Style it with: Block heels, a structured office tote, and delicate studs.

Kurta sets on sale: FAQs What should I look for when buying a kurta set for everyday wear? Prioritise breathable fabrics like cotton or linen blends, a comfortable fit, and versatile colours or prints that can easily transition from work to casual outings. How can I style one kurta set in different ways? Switch up your footwear, jewellery, handbags, and hairstyles. Pair the same kurta set with kolhapuris for daytime, heels for work, or statement earrings and a clutch for festive occasions. Are embroidered kurta sets suitable for everyday use? Yes. Light embroidery adds elegance without making the outfit feel overly festive. They work well for office wear, lunch outings, and family gatherings. Which kurta set style is best for summer? Cotton, linen-cotton, and sleeveless kurta sets are ideal for summer as they are lightweight, breathable, and keep you comfortable even during long hours outdoors.