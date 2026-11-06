4 tiny bottles, one clear favourite: A perfume discovery set reviewed after weeks of testing

The Collection isn't four random minis. It's four moods, picked on purpose. The set itself is simple. Four glass vials, each 10 ml, in a cream box that reads CIDA The Collection. Inside are scent cards for each fragrance.

CIDA is part of that shift. Modern Indian perfumery, familiar ingredients reimagined with restraint. When CIDA sent The Collection for review, I expected to test four scents and move on. One of them never left my bag.

Buying perfume blind is a gamble. You fall for the bottle, the name, the promise. Then you wear it for a week and realise: this was never you. That's why discovery sets feel like the smartest way to shop scent, especially in India, where homegrown brands are quietly rewriting what luxury smells like. Also read | 2 beautiful lamps that will instantly brighten up your space and your mood: One brings glam, the other brings peace

My top pick My favourite is Oud Elysian. Agarwood, saffron, and labdanum. It feels warm, and quietly confident. Indian, yet sophisticated and versatile. It works with tailored trousers and a crisp shirt, and just as easily with a silk dress or saree. I wear it mostly on my wrist. It gives me a small, specific calm. One spray, one deep breath, then out the door. It has lived in my handbag for weeks. I plan to wear it for Diwali and the wedding season, because it sits beautifully with Indian clothes. It adds depth.

My energy scent Tahitian Spice was my second surprise. Vetiver, caraway, and cardamom. Spicy, green, a little mischievous, completely different. You have to smell it to believe it. I reach for it when I want energy.

The easiest to gift Aqua Eclipse is probably the one most people will love first. Bergamot, seaweed, and musk. The musk makes it so easy. Fresh without being sharp, clean without being soapy – genuinely unisex. Men and women can both wear it. That makes it the easiest bottle to share or gift. Stuck for a birthday or anniversary present? This is the one I would pick.

My evening scent Obsidian Rose completes the set. Indian damask rose, violet leaf, and orris root give it a soft, powdery, almost velvety feel. Not a loud rose. Warmer, more intimate. I like it for evenings, for moments when I want to smell like myself, only softer.

What worked, what didn't What makes The Collection work is the format. The bottles are tiny, pocket-friendly, genuinely portable. I have one in my big tote bag and one in my shoulder bag. At any point, I can mix things up, switch from day to night, from work to dinner, without carrying a full bottle.

Honest feedback: I wish the scents lasted a little longer. Two sprays carry me through a workday, close to the skin, but I do reapply if I want them to last into the evening. Obsidian Rose is the one I would be least likely to pick on its own. It is soft and intimate, but it is not instinctively me.

As part of a trial set, though, it makes sense. That is the point of a discovery set. To find the one you like, and to learn which ones you would not choose again. That trade-off is part of why the format works. You get to learn it before you commit.

If you are perfume-curious, want to gift scent without guessing wrong, or want one set for work, weddings, festivals, and quiet days, start here. The Discovery Set costs ₹3,299 for four 10 ml bottles.

Disclosure: The products featured in this review were sent to the author by CIDA for editorial review. The views expressed are based on personal experience with the products.