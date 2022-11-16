5 Men's grooming tips for wedding season

Years ago, it was just the brides who would spend months getting prepared for their wedding. However, times have changed and no longer do the brides only get concerned about their looks on the final day. The grooms have joined the wagon as well! Although the male grooming community has moved beyond the basics, accessibility to global trends, influencers and social media has created a powerful impact on men taking care of their grooming needs. The wedding season is just around the corner and you can make an impact and shine on your big day by following some simple tips. (Also read: Men's fashion: 5 printed shirts men can vouch for this wedding season )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sanket Shah, CEO and MD, Advanced Hair Studio, shared some important grooming tips for men to follow for this wedding season.

1. Pick a skincare routine: This is a biggie. Sadly, there’s no magic potion to make you look good overnight. Think of your skin as a tender sapling that needs extra care. The three pillars of great skin are a good CTM routine (Cleansing, Toning and Moisturizing to those who don’t know). The cleansing routine will help remove dirt, grime and dead skin, toning will make your pores shrink and moisturizing will help your skin to be hydrated. Pick a regime best suited to your skin type and start looking after your skin at least a month in advance

2. Follow a haircare regime: With pollution, sunshine, and hectic lifestyles, it is essential to take proper care of your hair. And what could be better than a hair care regime which includes a hair spa and styling your hair the right way. So, visit the best salon and try something new that matches your wedding outfits. Give yourself some time to analyze and test your new look. It will give you the best impression on your wedding day

3. Don’t just eat; eat right: Apart from following regular skincare, haircare or beauty routine, you will need to manage a healthy diet and eat your nutrients. Consume healthy fats like avocados, nuts, and seeds which are considered to be healthy fats for your skin and hair. As part of your meal, consume leafy green vegetables packed with antioxidants. This way, you will be able to be in great shape and in a great mood for the wedding within a few weeks.

4. Make the best use of salon services and pamper yourself: Relax and pamper yourself with a luxurious salon experience that brings you the best salon services including relaxing body massages, manicure, pedicure, face detox therapies and haircare treatments to enter the world of pampering and get the best services from trained experts. This can go a long way in relieving anxiety and stress to look and feel special on your big day.

5. Exercise every day: The best way to get in shape is to exercise regularly. For men, exercising regularly helps to shed calories easily. You can start by walking, jogging, lifting weights, cycling, swimming or joining an aerobics class. In addition, you can even work with a trainer for some weight training to tone and muscle up. Keep this routine even after your wedding; it will keep you energized and stress-free.

6. Sleep right: We always underestimate the power of good sleep. Hence, a minimum 8-hour sleep is required to avoid dark circles and add a natural glow to your skin. Avoid drinking too much alcohol and quit smoking as it may cause dryness & other health issues.

