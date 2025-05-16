8 Best sports shoes for men under 3000: Walk and run in style with our top picks from Myntra fwd

You know that moment when your old pair of sneakers finally gives up on you mid-run? One sole flaps about, the other’s barely hanging on and suddenly you’re sprinting with all the grace of a baby giraffe. We’ve all been there. And that’s exactly when you realise good sports shoes don’t need to burn a hole in your wallet. Top 8 sports shoes for men under 3000 from Myntra fwd. Perfect for running or walking in everyday style.

With Myntra fwd doing what it does best, you can now snag the best sports shoes for men under 3000 without breaking stride or budget. From sleek designs to solid grip, the list we’ve pulled together is more than just affordable. It’s the stuff of daily comfort and dependable support. If you’ve been putting off replacing those worn-out kicks, now’s your chance.

Top picks for sports shoes for men under 3000 at Myntra fwd

1. Campus ARTEMIS Men Lace-Up Running Shoes

Designed for comfort and breathability, these black mesh lace-ups are built for your daily runs and casual outings. The cushioned footbed supports your stride while the textured outsole offers dependable grip. Lightweight and easy on the feet, this pair is ideal after performance without the bulk.

Suitable activities for these shoes

Running, walking, gym workouts, commuting, light hiking, casual wear, sports practice, short errands, fitness sessions and park strolls.

2. Red Tape Men Mesh Walking Non-Marking Shoes

These white mesh lace-ups from Red Tape are all about easy movement and everyday comfort. With a high-cushion footbed and flat heel, they’re built to keep your feet happy through long walks or city errands. The non-marking sole keeps things tidy indoors too. A clean look, reliable feel and a solid 45-day warranty make this a smart pick.

Suitable activities for these shoes

Walking, everyday wear, mall runs, casual meetings, travel, grocery errands, indoor sports, light workouts, weekend strolls and commuting.

3. HRX by Hrithik Roshan VS24HRX2A-WHITE / BLUE Men Mesh Marking Running Shoes

This white and blue pair from HRX blends performance with everyday style. Built with a high-cushion footbed and breathable mesh upper, it’s ideal for regular runners who want support without stiffness. The textured outsole ensures a good grip on city pavements, while the marking sole adds a practical touch for indoor use too.

Suitable activities for these shoes

Road running, daily walks, gym sessions, treadmill workouts, light jogs, travel, casual wear, sports practice, indoor drills and errands.

4. Campus NORTH PLUS Men Lace-Up Running Shoes

This black pair from Campus is designed to keep up with your pace. The mesh upper allows airflow, while the cushioned footbed helps ease pressure on your feet during runs or long walks. With a non-marking outsole and neutral pronation support, it’s a reliable all-rounder for daily use.

Suitable activities for these shoes

Running, walking, gym workouts, casual wear, jogging, commuting, travel, indoor sports, light cardio and everyday use.

5. ASIAN Men Mesh Running Lace-Ups Non-Marking Shoes

These brown mesh running shoes by ASIAN offer a comfortable fit for road runners. The cushioned footbed balances support and softness, while the non-marking outsole ensures versatility indoors and outdoors. Lightweight and breathable, they are built for medium cushioning to keep you steady on your feet during runs or daily errands.

Suitable activities for these shoes

Road running, jogging, walking, gym workouts, casual wear, light hiking, travel, indoor sports, fitness sessions and errands.

6. JQR Men RTGS Mesh Running Shoes

This black mid-top running shoe from JQR offers great ankle support with a breathable mesh upper. The cushioned footbed provides comfort for longer runs, while the marking outsole delivers a reliable grip on different surfaces. Designed for flat arch runners, this high-cushion pair combines style and function for everyday training and casual wear.

Suitable activities for these shoes

Running, jogging, gym workouts, casual sports, light hiking, treadmill sessions, outdoor training, walking, fitness classes and travel.

7. ASIAN Men Mesh Running Non-Marking Lace-Ups Shoes

These black running shoes by ASIAN offer a perfect blend of comfort and practicality. The breathable mesh upper and cushioned footbed make them ideal for long runs, while the non-marking outsole suits both indoor and outdoor surfaces. Designed for road running, they provide medium cushioning to support your feet during steady workouts.

Suitable activities for these shoes

Road running, jogging, walking, gym sessions, casual outings, light sports, travel, treadmill running, fitness training and everyday errands.

8. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men White Mid-Top Lace-Up Basketball Shoes

These white and grey mid-top basketball shoes from HRX offer solid ankle support with breathable mesh uppers. The cushioned footbed and medium cushioning provide comfort for quick moves on the court. The textured outsole ensures reliable grip during fast play. Stylish and functional, they come with a 30-day brand warranty for added confidence.

Suitable activities for these shoes

Basketball, indoor sports, gym workouts, casual wear, court training, quick drills, agility exercises, running, fitness sessions and street play.

Best sports shoes for men under 3000: FAQs Can I get durable sports shoes under 3000? Absolutely. Many brands offer well-made sports shoes with good cushioning and grip within this budget.

Are mesh uppers better for running? Yes, mesh allows better airflow, keeping your feet cool and reducing sweat during runs.

Can these shoes be used for multiple activities? Most are versatile enough for running, walking, gym workouts and casual wear.

How do I choose the right size? Always check the brand’s size guide and consider trying them on for the best fit, especially if you have wider feet.

