83-year-old grandmother shares timeless fashion advice on never following trends; internet calls her ‘icon' and 'diva’
Fashion trends come and go, but not for this 83-year-old grandmother. In a new Instagram video, she shared her timeless style philosophy.
At 83, content creator Saloni D's grandmother is proving that timeless style never goes out of fashion. In an Instagram video shared on June 25, the stylish grandmother opened up about her lifelong approach to dressing, revealing that she has always trusted her own instincts over fleeting trends. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia poses with Trisha Krishnan in a gorgeous ivory silk saree at friend's wedding; here's how much it costs )
“I did my own fashion”
When asked whether she had always been fashionable, the grandmother answered without hesitation. “Yes, I was, and I did my own fashion. I never went as per society,” she said.
She explained that she never believed in dressing according to trends. Instead, she focused on understanding what suited her personality and body type. “I did not follow any trends. I had my own way. With clothes and everything, I had my own ideas, fixed ideas, about what suits me, what looks nice on me. I listen to my heart,” she added.
Floral prints, linen and pure silk sarees
Talking about her wardrobe favourites, the grandmother shared that comfort and elegance have always gone hand in hand for her. She loves floral prints, light cotton, linen, and pure silk sarees, choosing fabrics that are both timeless and comfortable.
She also revealed another signature style element that has become part of her identity. “I love big sunglasses,” she said, admitting that oversized shades are one of her favourite accessories.
During the conversation, she was complimented in Marathi on one of her statement sunglasses and asked where she had bought them. With a smile, she proudly replied, “माझे सगळे स्पेक्स छान असतात,” which translates to, “All my glasses are beautiful.”
For the grandmother, true style has never been about keeping up with what’s trending. Instead, she believes fashion is deeply personal. Her message is simple: wear what makes you feel confident, choose clothes that genuinely suit you, and don’t be afraid to trust your own taste.
How internet reacted
The video garnered thousands of likes and comments from viewers who couldn’t stop praising the 83-year-old grandmother’s confidence and impeccable sense of style. Many users called her a “diva” and a “fashion icon,” with one commenting, “Absolutely loveeee her,” while another referred to her as “princess.”
Others couldn’t get enough of her timeless charm, writing, “She is so so stylish and adorable!!” and “I love her!!! She’s an icon.” One user exclaimed, “Whattaa a divaaaa,” while another described her as “an absolute icon.”
Several commenters said they found her inspiring, with one writing, “The kind of woman I look up to. An absolute divaa,” while another added, “A true diva!!! She’s always been THAT gurl.” One more user commented, “Want to see Aaji’s closet,” while another added, “She is the trendsetter herself.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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