Abhishek Bachchan sports 2 stunning luxury watches on each wrist at event: Know reason

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is often spotted wearing the most eye-catching watches. As he promoted his next movie in Mumbai on Wednesday, the actor sported not one but two luxury timepieces and (not surprisingly) that grabbed attention on social media. But did you know this is not the first time Abhishek has chosen to wear two watches on either wrist? In fact, as per a 2011 report by India TV News, there is a reason why the actor makes the choice time and again. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan gets a stylish makeover with trendy new haircut, fans say ‘this is the best he’s ever looked’ Abhishek Bachchan wore two watches at once during a recent event in Mumbai. (Pics: PTI and AFP)

But first, here's a closer look at Abhishek Bachchan looking suave as ever in a grey suit paired with a casual white T-shirt and matching white sneakers. But it's his silver and black watches that steal the show:

Interestingly, in February 2025, Abhishek celebrated his birthday with a special cake-cutting ceremony after enjoying an ISPL match between Majhi Mumbai and Falcon Risers Hyderabad as his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan looked on at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Mumbai.

Take a look:

So why does Abhishek wear 2 watches on 2 wrists?

As per a 2011 India TV News report attributed to news agency PTI, the actor had revealed the secret behind why the Bachchans wear two watches, and said, “The trend of wearing two watches was started by my mom (Jaya Bachchan). Since I used to stay in boarding in Europe, she used to wear two watches to know the time of both the places. Later on, even dad followed her style to be aware of both the time zones. They used to talk to me according to the time in Europe. And this is the main reason for wearing two watches, but dad also made it a fashion now with the upcoming movie (Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap).”

Amitabh was also quoted as saying, “Yes I used to wear two and sometimes even three watches in my normal life. I used to do it for fun or when I wanted some change, so I would do something amusing like this.”