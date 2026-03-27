After something old and new, Zendaya wears something borrowed from Cate Blanchett for The Drama wedding theme promotions
During The Drama press tour, Zendaya designed her looks around the wedding theme: something old, something new, and something borrowed. Let's do a deep dive.
Zendaya has been serving one incredible sartorial moment after another during the promotional tour for their upcoming film, The Drama, in which she stars opposite Robert Pattinson as one half of a happily engaged couple whose wedding week goes spectacularly off the rails.
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The actor and image architect Law Roach, known for their to-the-point approach to dressing during film press tours, chose the same route for The Drama, too. And this time, it's wedding-themed, with Zendaya choosing bridal looks: going for the something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue theme. Though fans are still waiting for the ‘something blue’ moment. Let's check out what she wore for each theme.
The something borrowed
After doing justice to the something old and something new theme in Vivienne Westwood and Louis Vuitton gowns, on March 26, Zendaya wore an Armani Prive dress for her something borrowed moment as she arrived for the Italian premiere of the movie. The gown and even the Louis Vuitton high jewels come straight from Cate Blanchett’s closet, which she had worn not once, but twice on the red carpet.
The black gown features a daringly low-cut plunge neckline embellished with large onyx gemstones, a sculptural detail on the waist, and a sweeping fit-and-flare skirt. She finished the look with glittering diamond earrings, a wet-look bob, bold red eye shadow, glossy caramel lips, and beaming highlighter. According to Law Roach, Cate lent Zendaya the dress from her personal archives.
Something old and something new
Before the black sweeping gowns, Zendaya had worn the Vivienne Westwood and Louis Vuitton gowns in bridal white tone. The ‘something old’ look featured a corseted Vivienne Westwood number that she wore to the Oscars in 2015. It features an off-the-shoulder neckline, a corset bodice, a sweeping skirt, and a bow at the back. A flapper-style pixie and some incredibly impressive marital jewellery rounded off the look.
Meanwhile, the ‘something new’ custom Louis Vuitton dress features a crewneck, long sleeves, princess seams that contour the body, and Victorian shoulder design. For added drama, the gown also featured a sweeping black bow that doubled as a bridal train and an upper-back cut-out on the reverse.
She finished the look with a multi-string David Morris diamond necklace, diamond stud earrings, a sweeping bouffant updo with curls, her engagement ring, and a gold wedding band.
According to Zendaya’s stylist and image architect, Law Roach, the bespoke Louis Vuitton dress is a nod to the classic Victorian-era wedding dress.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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