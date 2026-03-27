After something old and new, Zendaya wears something borrowed from Cate Blanchett for The Drama wedding theme promotions

The actor and image architect Law Roach, known for their to-the-point approach to dressing during film press tours, chose the same route for The Drama, too. And this time, it's wedding-themed, with Zendaya choosing bridal looks: going for the something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue theme. Though fans are still waiting for the ‘something blue’ moment. Let's check out what she wore for each theme.

Zendaya has been serving one incredible sartorial moment after another during the promotional tour for their upcoming film, The Drama , in which she stars opposite Robert Pattinson as one half of a happily engaged couple whose wedding week goes spectacularly off the rails.

After doing justice to the something old and something new theme in Vivienne Westwood and Louis Vuitton gowns, on March 26, Zendaya wore an Armani Prive dress for her something borrowed moment as she arrived for the Italian premiere of the movie. The gown and even the Louis Vuitton high jewels come straight from Cate Blanchett’s closet, which she had worn not once, but twice on the red carpet.

The black gown features a daringly low-cut plunge neckline embellished with large onyx gemstones, a sculptural detail on the waist, and a sweeping fit-and-flare skirt. She finished the look with glittering diamond earrings, a wet-look bob, bold red eye shadow, glossy caramel lips, and beaming highlighter. According to Law Roach, Cate lent Zendaya the dress from her personal archives.