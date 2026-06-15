Airport looks you can recreate on a budget: Comfortable yet chic travel outfit picks for women

Airport dressing has officially become its own fashion category. Gone are the days when travel outfits were just about throwing on the most comfortable clothes you own. Today, airport looks are all about finding that perfect balance, something soft enough for long flights, practical enough for carrying luggage, but still stylish enough for those candid travel photos. Airport looks on a budget (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less The best airport outfits usually have three things in common: relaxed silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and easy layering. Think coordinated sets, oversized fits, sneakers, roomy bags, and outfits that look intentional without feeling like you tried too hard. You don’t need a celebrity budget to recreate those effortlessly stylish airport looks. These budget-friendly picks bring the same comfort-meets-style energy. Airport outfit ideas for women

A coordinated set is probably the easiest way to nail airport style because it instantly looks put together. This rayon co-ord set combines comfort with a relaxed silhouette, making it ideal for long flights and travel days. The matching pieces remove the stress of outfit planning, while the lightweight fabric keeps things comfortable when you are spending hours travelling. Style it with: White sneakers, a crossbody bag, and oversized sunglasses for an effortless celebrity-inspired airport look.

2 . Shasmi 3-Piece Co-ord Set Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

For those who love a more fashion-forward airport outfit, this three-piece set brings a trendy layered feel. Featuring a button-front shirt, tube top, and wide-leg pants, it creates a stylish silhouette while keeping comfort intact. The loose fit makes it practical for travel, while the layered styling gives the outfit more personality. Style it with: A tote bag, chunky sneakers, and minimal jewellery.

Nothing says travel comfort quite like a tracksuit. This cotton set combines ease and practicality, making it perfect for early morning flights or long journeys. The printed design adds a fun element so the outfit feels more styled rather than just like basic loungewear. Style it with: A baseball cap, sneakers, and a sleek backpack.

A jumpsuit-style airport outfit solves one major travel problem: deciding what separates to pair together. This one-piece silhouette gives a clean, streamlined look while allowing easy movement. The breathable feel and comfortable fit make it a great choice for flights, road trips, and vacation days. Style it with: White sneakers and a structured handbag for a polished travel look.

If you want something that feels a little more elevated, this textured co-ord set is a great option. The matching top and bottom combination creates a sleek outfit while the stretchy fabric keeps it travel-friendly. It works well for airports because it looks stylish without sacrificing comfort. Style it with: Layered necklaces, a tote bag, and sunglasses.

This relaxed co-ord set focuses on easy dressing. The notch neckline and loose-fit silhouette give it a contemporary feel, while the comfortable shape makes it perfect for long hours of sitting. It is the kind of outfit you can wear straight from the airport to exploring a new city. Style it with: Comfortable trainers and a lightweight jacket.

Oversized airport outfits continue to dominate because they combine comfort and style so well. This set features a relaxed top and baggy pants that give the outfit a cool, effortless vibe. It is ideal for travellers who prefer a street-style-inspired look. Style it with: Chunky sneakers, a cap, and a large carryall bag.

Airport looks: FAQs What should you avoid wearing to the airport? Avoid uncomfortable fabrics, tight clothing, complicated layers, and shoes that are difficult to remove during security checks. How can I make a basic airport outfit look stylish? Add simple upgrades like sunglasses, a structured bag, a watch, or a lightweight jacket to make the look more polished. Which shoes are best for airport outfits? Comfortable sneakers, slip-ons, and lightweight shoes are the most practical choices for travelling. Are co-ord sets good for flights? Yes. Co-ord sets are ideal because they look stylish while offering comfort and easy movement.