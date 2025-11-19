Aishwarya Rai brings understated elegance at Sathya Sai Baba's centenary celebrations. See pics

Actor Aishwarya Rai brought poise to Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, as she joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for the centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. For the outing, the actor opted for a look that was simple and elegant. Aishwarya Rai attended the celebrations on both Tuesday and Wednesday. (Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai’s look steals attention at event

The actor attended the celebrations on both Tuesday and Wednesday. She shared the stage with Modi and Tendulkar on Wednesday at the Sri Sathya Sai Hill View Stadium.

On Tuesday, Aishwarya radiated understated elegance in an ivory suit, accentuated by subtle shimmer on her dupatta. She opted for minimal makeup, letting her straight, sleek hair frame her face. In one image, she is seen smiling with her hands clasped in a gentle applause gesture. The gold and vibrant hues of the décor around her enhance the charm of her subtle attire.

Aishwarya brought a touch of regal glamour to the stage on Wednesday. She was seen in a rich golden ensemble embellished with intricate embroidery and subtle shimmer. The flowing silhouette of her outfit added a sense of grandeur. Her hair was styled straight and left loose, cascading smoothly over her shoulders, while her makeup was minimal.

Aishwarya gets on stage

At the celebration, Aishwarya also took the stage to deliver an emotional message, expressing her heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aishwarya said, "On this historic and sacred occasion of the centenary celebration of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, my heart is filled with deep devotion and gratitude. Though a century may have passed since his divine birth, his presence, principles, teachings, guidance, and compassion continue to reverberate in the hearts of millions worldwide. I extend a heartfelt thank you to our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for being here with us today and for honouring this special occasion. I am looking forward to listening to your wise words, impactful and inspiring as always, to enthral us today."

"Your presence here adds sanctity and inspiration to this centenary celebration and reminds us of Swami's message that true leadership is service, and service to man is service to God... Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba often spoke about the five Ds. Five essential qualities are needed for a meaningful, purposeful and spiritually anchored life-Discipline: it is the mark of a true human being. Dedication: whatever you do, do it as an offering to God. Devotion: true devotion is the flow of love towards God. Determination: once you have chosen the right path, never look back. Discrimination: the ability to choose between right and wrong, truth and untruth, the very hard heart of human life,” she added.

Aishwarya’s recent project

Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II, directed by Mani Ratnam. The epic historical action-drama hit theatres in 2023 and starred an ensemble cast including Ravi Mohan as the titular character, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban. The film was a major box office success, grossing ₹344.63 crore worldwide. Aishwarya has yet to reveal details about her next project.