Alia Bhatt looks radiant in nude gown with heavy embroidery for new L'Oreal ad. Watch

Famous celebrities all over the world, including Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, have worn Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab's ultra-feminine gowns. The latest is Alia Bhatt, who dazzled in an exquisite Elie Saab gown that exude elegance and sophistication. The actor's nude-coloured gown with heavy embroidery is a standout piece – she wore it for a new ad for L'Oréal Paris. The actor is global ambassador for the French brand. Also read | Alia Bhatt stuns in metallic silver, Aishwarya Rai radiates in satin red at Paris Fashion Week. Watch Alia Bhatt dazzles in a new L'Oreal ad. (Instagram/ Nykaa)

Alia Bhatt's glamorous, graceful, and elegant look

Styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia, Alia wowed in a floor-sweeping gown from Elie Saab's spring/summer 2024 haute couture collection. It evoked a sense of mystery and allure and featured a corset bodice and fitted skirt with intricate tone-on-tone embroidery.

The actor's eye-catching sleeveless gown combines thin as well as thick vertical stripes with nature-inspired embroidery, such as leaves and flowers, for a fresh look that feels whimsical.

Her makeup and styling was also stunning

The actor accessorised her designer gown with minimal jewellery – just a tiny ear cuff and a couple of statement rings on two fingers on either hands. Alia sported no neckpiece, earrings or hair accessories.

The actor's hair was styled into a messy bun, and she wore soft glam, monochromatic makeup with burgundy lips for a bold and powerful look, which perfectly brought together her ensemble.

Last year, Alia also dazzled in a silver Elie Saab dress in Italy, when she attended the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

More about Alia's association with L'Oréal Paris

As the global ambassador, Alia has been starring in L'Oréal Paris' campaigns from 2024, when she was appointed as the new global brand ambassador for the brand.

She joined a diverse roster of international celebrities, including Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Elle Fanning, and Camila Cabello, as well as Bollywood actor and long-time L'Oréal brand ambassador, Aishwarya Rai.