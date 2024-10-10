Alia Bhatt proves less is more in chic outfit during movie screening with real-life Jigra, sis Shaheen

Alia Bhatt has always been a champion for the ‘less is more’ aesthetic. The actor's fashion repertoire for casual outings is sprinkled with steal-worthy, simply-chic ensembles - ranging from breezy cotton suits, flared dresses, and the casual top and denim jeans combo. She picked the last classic look for an outing with her ‘real-life Jigra’ sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt at Jigra screening.

(Also Read | Alia Bhatt elevates simple airport outfit with tan blazer as she jets off to Delhi for Jigra promotions)

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt attend Jigra screening

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt attended the special screening of Jigra last night. The paparazzi clicked the sisters arriving for the event, holding each other's hands, dressed in stylish OOTDs. While Alia wore a black top and light blue denim jeans, Shaheen chose a maxi dress, which she layered with a printed cape jacket.

Decoding Alia Bhatt's ‘less is more’ look

Alia's black tank top features broad shoulder straps, a scoop neckline, and a relaxed fitting. The actor paired the blouse with denim jeans that comes in an acid-washed light blue shade. The bottoms feature a high-rise waist, a flared silhouette, and a relaxed fit.

The Jigra actor complemented her laidback look with minimal accessories, including black slingback heels, gold statement rings, and hoop earrings. Lastly, she tied her hair in a centre-parted, sleek bun. As for the glam, she chose a no-makeup makeup look featuring feathered brows, glossy pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, glowing skin, and a hint of mascara on the lashes.

Meanwhile, Shaheen complemented her sister in a brown maxi dress with a round neckline, a crinkle design, and gold embroidered tiers on the skirt. She paired the dress with a printed beige jacket featuring an open front, full-length balloon sleeves, and notch lapel collars. She styled the look with clear-heel sandals, a gold bracelet, hoop earrings, rings, loose side-parted hair, and minimal glam.