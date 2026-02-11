Alia Bhatt's regal elegance shines in all-white Farshi Salwar look; her luxe pearl chandeliers steal the show

While the all-white suit is a custom look from Torani, designed by Karan Torani himself, the earrings are designed by Hanut Singh, and the Kohlapuri sandals are from Needledust.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel shared photos of Alia Bhatt in the all-white traditional attire on Instagram on February 10. “Whites, pearl chandeliers , and a Farshi Salwar…tradition, but make it chic,” Ami wrote in the caption. While Ami and Anushka styled Alia, Amit Thakur did her hair, and Puneet B Saini was behind her soft glam look.

White is Alia Bhatt' s colour. There are enough all-white sartorial moments from the actor's film promotions, airport looks, and off-duty outings that prove our claim. For a recent photoshoot, she donned a regal salwar kameez set. Let's decode the attire.

Alia's outfit features a Farshi salwar, whose origins trace back to the Mughal era, particularly in 18th-century Uttar Pradesh, where it was favoured by royal and aristocratic women. Its floor-length flare, from which it derives its name (farsh meaning ‘floor’ in Persian), was designed to exude grandeur and sophistication.

The kurta features a V-neckline and is sleeveless. Additionally, the slit on the front and the plunging back round off the design elements. The intricate threadwork embroidery in an off-white hue beautifully displays a floral bloom.

The styling Ami styled Alia's Farshi salwar and kurta set by pairing it with a matching organza silk dupatta, with one side draped over the shoulder and the other elegantly placed on the arm.

The highlight of the look was the pearl chandeliers, which she paired with the pristine white look. It features a stunning pearl stud in the centre with multiple pearl strings attached. Embroidered white jutti heels and gold-studded rings.

For her tresses, Amit Thakur chose to tie them in a messy ponytail, styled with a centre part. As for her glam, she opted for darkened brows, a light coat of mascara on the lashes, rose-pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, soft pink shimmery eye shadow, and glowing highlighter.

About Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt is a celebrated, multiple award-winning actor. She is married to Ranbir Kapoor, whom she started dating after working together on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The couple tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter Raha later that year.

She will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, where she will share the screen with her partner, Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in a lead role and is currently under production.