Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Check out these celeb-inspired lightweight sarees that meet every style need
Get ready to dress up like Bollywood stars by sprucing up your wardrobe and adding these top 3 lightweight saree options.
Do you want to build a timeless saree wardrobe that seamlessly serves all your occasion needs? While classic staples like silk and handloom sarees often top recommendation lists for their nostalgic value, think of the special feeling of wearing your mother's silk saree.
But some events and occasions call for lighter contemporary options that are just as stylish, whether it is to add shimmering glam, breezy elegenace or floral playfulness. Name the occasion, be it a daytime brunch, festive celebration or glam evening party, certain lightweight contemporary staples work around the clock. And who better to inspire than Bollywood divas, both on-screen and off, with their head-turning saree looks.
HT Lifestyle reached out to Nelson Jaffery, head of design and development at LIVA by Birla Cellulose, who shared the staple pieces, along with styling hacks, while we curated celeb looks for your visual reference (and next celeb-inspired OOTD recreation).
Here are some of the must-have sarees:
1. Sequin saree
Take a cue from Gen-Z Bollywood stars like Ananya Panday, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor who stunned in gorgeous monochrome sequin sarees at weddings. Sequins, in particular, add drama to every evening wear outfit, literally sparkling with every move. Celebs are also spotted wearing sequins on red carpets. Consider sequins as the signature evening wear element, one you can never go wrong with.
For styling, Nelson recommended, “Use a tone-on-tone sequin effect - champagne, silver or black to be most effective. Minimal accessories should be used to allow the saree to shine. Well-styled hair, metallic heels, and bright eye makeup, highlighted facial features are the final touches.”
2. Printed saree
Next, looking for daytime sarees? Printed saree offers a wide variety of options. Based on mood and occasion, you can choose the print. Nelson told us that floral and abstract prints are among the popular choices.
Beyond the look, printed sarees have the added advantage of being both comfortable and sophisticated. Deepika Padukone has been spotted many times, from photoshoots to award ceremonies, wearing printed sarees, whether it is abstract multicolour print, to maximalist printand dainty florals, demonstrating the versatility of printed sarees.
Nelson mentioned pairing a printed saree with a solid blouse, less jewellery and soft makeup. Already something that is so breezy, it does not require heavy accessorising.
3. Chiffon saree
Bollywood's love for the chiffon saree is irrefutable, often seen in YRF films where the flowy fabric moves with the wind, creating a dreamy on-screen presence and becoming the embodiment of a romantic screen.
One iconic look that is still recreated is Sushmita Sen's lightweight chiffon saree from Main Hoon Na. Even today, many Bollywood-themed parties see tributes to this recognisable style. More recently, Alia Bhatt's ombre saree in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani created a similar buzz in terms of recreation.
Here's Nelson's styling suggestion for chiffon sarees: “Select light pastel colours such as rose pink, mint green, or icy blue during the day, but at night, go with more stalwart jewel colours like emerald or wine. Combine with a sleeveless or halter blouse, dewy eyeshadow, shiny lip."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
