Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Check out these celeb-inspired lightweight sarees that meet every style need

Do you want to build a timeless saree wardrobe that seamlessly serves all your occasion needs? While classic staples like silk and handloom sarees often top recommendation lists for their nostalgic value, think of the special feeling of wearing your mother's silk saree.



But some events and occasions call for lighter contemporary options that are just as stylish, whether it is to add shimmering glam, breezy elegenace or floral playfulness. Name the occasion, be it a daytime brunch, festive celebration or glam evening party, certain lightweight contemporary staples work around the clock. And who better to inspire than Bollywood divas, both on-screen and off, with their head-turning saree looks. Bollywood actors have served stunning saree looks across decades, whether on-screen with iconic memorable styles or off-screen for photoshoots, weddings or award functions. (Picture credit: Instagram and Pinterest) HT Lifestyle reached out to Nelson Jaffery, head of design and development at LIVA by Birla Cellulose, who shared the staple pieces, along with styling hacks, while we curated celeb looks for your visual reference (and next celeb-inspired OOTD recreation). Here are some of the must-have sarees: 1. Sequin saree

Take a cue from Gen-Z Bollywood stars like Ananya Panday, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor who stunned in gorgeous monochrome sequin sarees at weddings. Sequins, in particular, add drama to every evening wear outfit, literally sparkling with every move. Celebs are also spotted wearing sequins on red carpets. Consider sequins as the signature evening wear element, one you can never go wrong with.

For styling, Nelson recommended, “Use a tone-on-tone sequin effect - champagne, silver or black to be most effective. Minimal accessories should be used to allow the saree to shine. Well-styled hair, metallic heels, and bright eye makeup, highlighted facial features are the final touches.” 2. Printed saree

Deepika Padukone effortlessly carries printed sarees. (Picture credit: Pinterest)

Next, looking for daytime sarees? Printed saree offers a wide variety of options. Based on mood and occasion, you can choose the print. Nelson told us that floral and abstract prints are among the popular choices. Beyond the look, printed sarees have the added advantage of being both comfortable and sophisticated. Deepika Padukone has been spotted many times, from photoshoots to award ceremonies, wearing printed sarees, whether it is abstract multicolour print, to maximalist printand dainty florals, demonstrating the versatility of printed sarees. Nelson mentioned pairing a printed saree with a solid blouse, less jewellery and soft makeup. Already something that is so breezy, it does not require heavy accessorising. 3. Chiffon saree

The iconic flowy red saree Sushmita Sen wore in Main Hoon Na has gone down as one of the most iconic chiffon sarees seen on screen. (Picture credit: Pinterest)