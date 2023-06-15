Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Alia Bhatt's cute crochet top and baggy jeans is the perfect airport look

Alia Bhatt's cute crochet top and baggy jeans is the perfect airport look

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jun 15, 2023 07:50 AM IST

In a cute multicoloured top and a pair of baggy jeans, Alia kept it chic and minimal for her midweek flight.

Alia Bhatt is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us glimpses of her formal looks, to slaying it in sequin gowns on the red carpets, Alia can do it all. The actor is known for her sartorial sense of fashion and with every ensemble, Alia makes fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to keep it minimal, classy and chic. The actor is loved and adored for all the right reasons and her airport looks are the perfect combination of comfort and style.

Alia Bhatt's cute cropped sweater and baggy jeans is the perfect airport look(Instagram/@viralbhayani)
ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt rocks casual denim outfit, de-glam avatar with Soni Razdan, Shaheen

Alia is one of the busiest actors of the tinsel town and is often spotted traveling out of the city in style. On Thursday, paparazzi spotted Alia Bhatt in a cute ensemble as she made her way out of the city and walked inside the airport in style. Alia, like every time, kept it chic and minimal with her choice of ensemble for the flight. The actor picked a cute crochet top and a pair of baggy jeans as she smiled and posed for pictures for the paparazzi before walking inside the airport. The actor looked every bit gorgeous in a multicoloured top featuring heart shapes in various shades of colours. The top came with button details lining the torso and full sleeves. In contrasting blue baggy denims, Alia perfectly completed her look.

Alia further accessorised her look for the day in a white sling bag with a golden metal chain across her shoulders. In white sneakers, she rounded off her midweek airport look. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she smiled and posed for the cameras. In a no makeup look, Alia aced the look perfectly. In mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Alia looked stunning as ever.

Thursday, June 15, 2023
