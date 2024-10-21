Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale: Get up to 83% on men and women's shoes from best loved brands
The Amazon Sale is a great time to to buy shoes as you get the best of brands and massive discounts. Don't overthink, go ahead and buy your favourites now.
The Amazon Festival Diwali Sale has been running for nearly a month, providing one of the biggest opportunities to purchase a wide range of goods at unbeatable prices. From the latest gadgets to fashionable clothes, this sale offers substantial discounts and deals across categories. Among the many lifestyle items available, shoes are a must-buy.
Shopping for shoes during online sales allows you to explore diverse brands and styles at competitive prices, which are often much lower than usual. These sales offer limited-time discounts, free shipping, and easy return policies, making it a convenient and risk-free way to shop. You can compare options, read reviews, and pick the best value from the comfort of your home.
In addition to cost savings, online sales provide access to exclusive products and flash deals, ensuring a fantastic shopping experience. Don’t miss out on upgrading your footwear collection at a fraction of the price.
We have put together a selection of the some of the best options for men and women that are part of this Amazon Diwali Sale. Do check them out here and go ahead and add them to your cart.
The BRUTON EVA Lite Sport Shoes are perfect for men who love comfort and style while running. With a lightweight EVA sole, these shoes provide great cushioning and flexibility. The blue design adds a cool, sporty look, making them ideal for both workouts and casual wear. Avail a whopping 83% off on this product.
Specifications of BRUTON EVA Lite Sport Shoes Running Shoes for Men
Lightweight EVA sole for comfort
Breathable mesh upper
Lace-up closure for secure fit
Durable and flexible design
Cushioned insole for extra support
The Campus Men's Terminator (N) Running Shoes offer a stylish yet functional design for daily runs. With their flexible sole and breathable material, they ensure comfort and stability. The standout feature is the extra heel cushioning, perfect for shock absorption during high-impact activities. This pair of shoes comes to you at a discounted rate of 52%.
Specifications of Campus Mens Terminator (N) Running Shoes
Extra heel cushioning for comfort
Breathable mesh upper
Lightweight sole for easy movement
Lace-up closure for a snug fit
Durable build for long-lasting use
The Campus Men's Oxyfit (N) Walking Shoes are designed for all-day comfort. With their lightweight build and cushioned footbed, they’re perfect for long walks. The standout feature is the breathable mesh upper, keeping your feet cool and dry during extended wear.
Specifications of Campus Mens Oxyfit (N) Walking Shoes
Breathable mesh upper for ventilation
Cushioned footbed for comfort
Lightweight sole for easy walking
Slip-on design for convenience
Flexible and durable build
The Campus Women's Lisa (N) Walking Shoes offer comfort with a sleek, casual style. The lightweight design and cushioned sole make them ideal for daily walks. Their standout feature is the slip-on design, providing easy wear without sacrificing comfort. There's a 36% discount of this pair of shoes.
Specifications of Campus Women's Lisa (N) Walking Shoes
Slip-on design for easy use
Cushioned sole for comfort
Lightweight and flexible build
Breathable mesh upper
Durable for everyday walking
5.
ASIAN Firefly-04 Sports & Casual Shoes Max Cushion with Memory Form Lightweight Eva Sole Extra Shoes for Women & Girls White
The ASIAN Women's Firefly-04 Sports Shoes are perfect for running, walking, or hitting the gym. With a memory foam insole and lightweight EVA sole, they ensure maximum comfort. The standout feature is the extra cushioning, making them ideal for high-impact activities and casual wear. Get a discount of 36% of this pair of shoes.
Specifications of ASIAN Women's Fireflty-04 Sports Running,Walking & Gym Shoes
Memory foam insole for superior comfort
Lightweight EVA sole for flexibility
Extra cushioning for high-impact support
Breathable upper for ventilation
Versatile for sports and casual wear
6) HEALTH FIT Extra Soft Ortho Care Diabetic & Orthopedic Sandal
The HEALTH FIT Extra Soft Ortho Care Sandals are designed for women seeking comfort and support. With arch and back support, these sandals are perfect for diabetic and orthopaedic needs. The standout feature is the extra soft sole, offering all-day comfort and relief. Avail 35% off on these shoes.
Specifications of HEALTH FIT Extra Soft Ortho Care Diabetic & Orthopedic Sandal
Arch support for foot stability
Extra soft sole for enhanced comfort
Back support for posture correction
Ideal for diabetic and orthopaedic use
Stylish design for everyday wear
The Sparx Men's Sd0439g Casual Shoe combines style and comfort, perfect for everyday wear. With a sleek design and sturdy build, these shoes are great for casual outings. The standout feature is the durable sole, ensuring long-lasting use and support.
Specifications of Sparx Mens Sd0439gCasual Shoe
Durable sole for extended wear
Comfortable cushioned footbed
Stylish design for casual outings
Sturdy upper material
Lace-up closure for a secure fit
The Sparx Men's Sd0439g Casual Shoe combines style and comfort, perfect for everyday wear. With a sleek design and sturdy build, these shoes are great for casual outings. The standout feature is the durable sole, ensuring long-lasting use and support. Get 25% off on this pair of shoes.
Specifications of Sparx Womens Sx0167l Running Shoe
Durable sole for extended wear
Comfortable cushioned footbed
Stylish design for casual outings
Sturdy upper material
Lace-up closure for a secure fit
The Campus Women's Camp Eloy Slip-On Shoes are perfect for casual wear and walking. Their knitted vamp upper provides a sock-like fit, ensuring breathability and comfort. The standout feature is the memory foam insole, which gives superior cushioning and support.
Specifications of Campus Women's Camp Eloy Casual & Walking Shoes
Knitted vamp upper for a snug fit
Memory foam insole for added comfort
Slip-on design for convenience
Anti-slip outsole for better grip
Lightweight and breathable build
The Bata 8216 Boss-Grip Black Derby Shoes are perfect for formal occasions, from birthday parties to family gatherings. With a sleek design and flexible sole, they provide both style and comfort. The standout feature is the firm grip sole, ensuring stability on any surface.
Specifications of Bata 8216 Boss-Grip Black Derby Shoes for Men
Firm grip sole for stability
Sleek black design for formal wear
Flexible sole for comfort
Durable upper material
Ideal for various occasions
FAQs on shoes for men and women
- What types of shoes are available during the Amazon Festival Sale 2024?
You can find a variety of shoes, including sports, casual, formal, and sandals for both men and women.
- Are there any discounts on branded shoes?
Yes, major brands offer discounts, and you’ll often find additional deals like cashback and coupons.
- How do I find the right shoe size?
Check the size chart provided by each brand on the product page and read customer reviews for accuracy.
- Can I return or exchange shoes if they don’t fit?
Yes, most shoes come with easy return or exchange options within a specified period.
- Are there any exclusive styles during the sale?
Yes, some brands offer limited edition designs and flash deals exclusively during the sale.
