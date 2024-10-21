Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale: Get up to 83% on men and women's shoes from best loved brands

The Amazon Festival Diwali Sale has been running for nearly a month, providing one of the biggest opportunities to purchase a wide range of goods at unbeatable prices. From the latest gadgets to fashionable clothes, this sale offers substantial discounts and deals across categories. Among the many lifestyle items available, shoes are a must-buy. Amazon Festival Sale: If you haven't picked up shoes for the season, it is about time you did and availed maximum benefits.

Shopping for shoes during online sales allows you to explore diverse brands and styles at competitive prices, which are often much lower than usual. These sales offer limited-time discounts, free shipping, and easy return policies, making it a convenient and risk-free way to shop. You can compare options, read reviews, and pick the best value from the comfort of your home.

In addition to cost savings, online sales provide access to exclusive products and flash deals, ensuring a fantastic shopping experience. Don’t miss out on upgrading your footwear collection at a fraction of the price.

We have put together a selection of the some of the best options for men and women that are part of this Amazon Diwali Sale. Do check them out here and go ahead and add them to your cart.

The BRUTON EVA Lite Sport Shoes are perfect for men who love comfort and style while running. With a lightweight EVA sole, these shoes provide great cushioning and flexibility. The blue design adds a cool, sporty look, making them ideal for both workouts and casual wear. Avail a whopping 83% off on this product.

Specifications of BRUTON EVA Lite Sport Shoes Running Shoes for Men

Lightweight EVA sole for comfort

Breathable mesh upper

Lace-up closure for secure fit

Durable and flexible design

Cushioned insole for extra support

The Campus Men's Terminator (N) Running Shoes offer a stylish yet functional design for daily runs. With their flexible sole and breathable material, they ensure comfort and stability. The standout feature is the extra heel cushioning, perfect for shock absorption during high-impact activities. This pair of shoes comes to you at a discounted rate of 52%.

Specifications of Campus Mens Terminator (N) Running Shoes

Extra heel cushioning for comfort

Breathable mesh upper

Lightweight sole for easy movement

Lace-up closure for a snug fit

Durable build for long-lasting use

The Campus Men's Oxyfit (N) Walking Shoes are designed for all-day comfort. With their lightweight build and cushioned footbed, they’re perfect for long walks. The standout feature is the breathable mesh upper, keeping your feet cool and dry during extended wear.

Specifications of Campus Mens Oxyfit (N) Walking Shoes

Breathable mesh upper for ventilation

Cushioned footbed for comfort

Lightweight sole for easy walking

Slip-on design for convenience

Flexible and durable build

The Campus Women's Lisa (N) Walking Shoes offer comfort with a sleek, casual style. The lightweight design and cushioned sole make them ideal for daily walks. Their standout feature is the slip-on design, providing easy wear without sacrificing comfort. There's a 36% discount of this pair of shoes.

Specifications of Campus Women's Lisa (N) Walking Shoes

Slip-on design for easy use

Cushioned sole for comfort

Lightweight and flexible build

Breathable mesh upper

Durable for everyday walking

Great Indian Festival Sale: Expect to find attractive discounts on shoes from different brands and across different categories.

The ASIAN Women's Firefly-04 Sports Shoes are perfect for running, walking, or hitting the gym. With a memory foam insole and lightweight EVA sole, they ensure maximum comfort. The standout feature is the extra cushioning, making them ideal for high-impact activities and casual wear. Get a discount of 36% of this pair of shoes.

Specifications of ASIAN Women's Fireflty-04 Sports Running,Walking & Gym Shoes

Memory foam insole for superior comfort

Lightweight EVA sole for flexibility

Extra cushioning for high-impact support

Breathable upper for ventilation

Versatile for sports and casual wear

6) HEALTH FIT Extra Soft Ortho Care Diabetic & Orthopedic Sandal

The HEALTH FIT Extra Soft Ortho Care Sandals are designed for women seeking comfort and support. With arch and back support, these sandals are perfect for diabetic and orthopaedic needs. The standout feature is the extra soft sole, offering all-day comfort and relief. Avail 35% off on these shoes.

Specifications of HEALTH FIT Extra Soft Ortho Care Diabetic & Orthopedic Sandal

Arch support for foot stability

Extra soft sole for enhanced comfort

Back support for posture correction

Ideal for diabetic and orthopaedic use

Stylish design for everyday wear

The Sparx Men's Sd0439g Casual Shoe combines style and comfort, perfect for everyday wear. With a sleek design and sturdy build, these shoes are great for casual outings. The standout feature is the durable sole, ensuring long-lasting use and support.

Specifications of Sparx Mens Sd0439gCasual Shoe

Durable sole for extended wear

Comfortable cushioned footbed

Stylish design for casual outings

Sturdy upper material

Lace-up closure for a secure fit

The Campus Women's Camp Eloy Slip-On Shoes are perfect for casual wear and walking. Their knitted vamp upper provides a sock-like fit, ensuring breathability and comfort. The standout feature is the memory foam insole, which gives superior cushioning and support.

Specifications of Campus Women's Camp Eloy Casual & Walking Shoes

Knitted vamp upper for a snug fit

Memory foam insole for added comfort

Slip-on design for convenience

Anti-slip outsole for better grip

Lightweight and breathable build

The Bata 8216 Boss-Grip Black Derby Shoes are perfect for formal occasions, from birthday parties to family gatherings. With a sleek design and flexible sole, they provide both style and comfort. The standout feature is the firm grip sole, ensuring stability on any surface.

Specifications of Bata 8216 Boss-Grip Black Derby Shoes for Men

Firm grip sole for stability

Sleek black design for formal wear

Flexible sole for comfort

Durable upper material

Ideal for various occasions

More options at the Amazon Sale

FAQs on shoes for men and women What types of shoes are available during the Amazon Festival Sale 2024? You can find a variety of shoes, including sports, casual, formal, and sandals for both men and women.

Are there any discounts on branded shoes? Yes, major brands offer discounts, and you’ll often find additional deals like cashback and coupons.

How do I find the right shoe size? Check the size chart provided by each brand on the product page and read customer reviews for accuracy.

Can I return or exchange shoes if they don’t fit? Yes, most shoes come with easy return or exchange options within a specified period.

Are there any exclusive styles during the sale? Yes, some brands offer limited edition designs and flash deals exclusively during the sale.

