The much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival is coming back on 23rd September, and it’s time to fill your wishlist with the season’s best fashion finds. From stylish women’s denim dresses and tops to classic men’s polos and jeans, these curated picks bring comfort, trend, and value together. If you’re upgrading your festive wardrobe or refreshing everyday basics, these eight handpicked pieces are worth grabbing before they sell out. Amazon Great Indian festival starts September 23: Top 8 picks to add to your wishlist

Top picks for women at up to 80%:

If you’re looking for jeans that balance comfort with style, these tapered balloon-fit jeans are a must-have. Featuring a high-rise waist and ankle-length cut, they create a chic silhouette that’s both flattering and versatile. Perfect to pair with crop tops, fitted shirts, or oversized tees, this pair is ideal for casual outings as well as smart-casual looks.

For those who love effortless dressing, this denim midi dress is a wardrobe gem. The A-line cut ensures a relaxed yet feminine shape, while the midi length makes it perfect for brunches, shopping sprees, or even casual Fridays at work. Just throw on a pair of sneakers for a chic daytime look or switch to heels for a smart evening vibe.

A classic V-neck top that takes you from day to evening, this VERO MODA piece is all about versatility. With short sleeves and a minimal solid design, it’s perfect for layering under blazers or pairing with denim for an easy-breezy vibe.

Step into party season with this sleeveless halter neck dress. Its bodycon fit flatters your curves, while the knee-length design keeps it elegant and wearable for multiple occasions. Perfect for festive dinners, cocktail nights, or formal events, this dress is one of those investment pieces that will always make a statement.

Top picks for men at up to 80%:

This polo t-shirt is all about sophistication with a sporty twist. Featuring a coloured collar tipping, it adds detail without being loud. The snug fit makes it modern and flattering, while the cotton-rich pique weave ensures durability and comfort. Pair it with jeans, chinos, or shorts for versatile styling options.

Every man needs a classic polo, and this Symbol premium pick is a staple. Designed in a regular fit, it offers breathable comfort with a super-soft touch fabric. It’s the perfect choice for daily wear, whether you’re at work, travelling, or relaxing on weekends.

Levi’s is synonymous with denim, and the 511 slim fit jeans are an icon for a reason. With their mid-rise cut and versatile wash, these jeans work with everything from polos to blazers. They’re durable, stylish, and an absolute must-have for building a strong foundation wardrobe.

For a slightly edgier denim option, go for these Spykar tapered fit jeans. Their mid-rise waist ensures comfort, while the slim-tapered silhouette gives a sharp, modern look. Whether styled casually with tees or semi-formally with shirts, they’ll keep your festive style on-point.

Amazon Great Indian festival starts September 23: Top 8 picks to add to your wishlist: FAQs When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 start? The Amazon Great Indian Festival begins on 23rd September 2025 with massive deals across categories, including fashion, electronics, and home essentials.

Are plus-size options available in the listed products? Yes, several items like the Symbol women’s barrel-fit jeans and the Symbol men’s polo t-shirts come with plus-size options, making the sale more inclusive.

Which men’s fashion items are worth adding to the wishlist? Men should look out for classic polos from Peter England and Symbol, along with slim-fit and tapered jeans from Levi’s and Spykar. These are wardrobe staples at great prices.

What are the top fashion picks for women this year? Women can shop for barrel-fit jeans, denim dresses, versatile tops, and elegant bodycon dresses—perfect for both everyday styling and festive occasions.

