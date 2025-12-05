Ankita Lokhande stuns in playful pink at Bharti Singh’s star-studded baby shower in Mumbai

Actress Ankita Lokhande shared bright and fun photos on Instagram from comedian Bharti Singh’s baby shower. Wearing all pink, Ankita showed she can rock any fashion style with confidence. She wore a pink T-shirt, faded pink jeans, and matching pink sneakers. Her naturally curly hair made the look even more lively and cheerful. Ankita Lokhande turns heads in sporty pink at Bharti Singh’s baby shower(Instagram/Ankita Lokhande)

Family moments with nephew Advait

Alongside Ankita, her adorable nephew Advait was also captured in the pictures, wearing a cute blue-and-white outfit. The duo’s charm lit up the frame, and Ankita captioned the post: “Pretty in pink, powerful in purpose.” Fans flooded the comments with praise, calling her curls “beautiful” and describing her overall look as “stunning.”

Bharti Singh’s star-studded baby shower

Ankita attended Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s intimate baby shower in Mumbai, accompanied by her husband Vicky Jain, her nephew Advait, and her mother. The celebration was full of joy, with family, close friends, and many TV celebrities.

The event saw appearances from Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, Reem Shaikh, and filmmaker Farah Khan, among others. Bharti’s son Lakshya, nicknamed Gola, also added a playful touch, interacting with the paparazzi and spreading smiles. Bharti explained in a video clip that she is expecting a single child, joking about the “twins” speculation.

Ankita's Story.

On the work front, Ankita recently appeared in the second season of Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment alongside her husband Vicky Jain. She also starred in the 2024 film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, portraying Yamunabai Savarkar in the biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, directed and co-produced by Randeep Hooda.