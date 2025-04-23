Are we back in the 2000s? Bhumi Pednekar brings back head-turning dupatta with gown look at The Royals trailer launch

Bhumi Pednekar attended the trailer launch of her upcoming Netflix special, The Royals, on Tuesday. For the occasion, the actor dazzled in a head-turning all-white look, which reminded the internet of the 2000s and 90s fashion demonstrated by beauty pageant queens like Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta, among others. Bhumi Pednekar wore the dupatta with a gown look, reminiscent of the 2000s style.

Bhumi brings back the dupatta with a gown look

The dupatta with a gown look worn by Bhumi Pednekar during the trailer launch of The Royals has been donned by Indian beauty queens like Priyanka and Lara when they won the Miss World and Miss Universe, respectively, in 2000.

Seems Bhumi took a leaf out of their books and aced the elegant look. Popular Instagram page Diet Sabya saw the similarity and wrote, “Bhumi Jenner is bringing the dupatta with gown back for the girlies…Not for everyone pls don't try it.” While some Instagram users found Bhumi's look similar to Marilyn Monroe, others wrote it was similar to Lara and Priyanka, and even Rani Jeyraj at Miss World 1996.

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta ace the dupatta with a gown look.

Decoding Bhumi Pednekar's look

The ivory silk gown Bhumi wore features a plunging neckline, a strapless silhouette, a corseted bodice, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her curves, a back slit for ease of movement, and a floor-length hem. She completed the look by draping a floor-length silk dupatta on her arms.

Bhumi accessorised the ivory ensemble with pointed silk pumps, a choker necklace adorned with diamonds and accentuated with bird ornaments, diamond rings on both hands, and diamond earrings. With her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft blowout waves, she chose feathered brows, mauve pink lips, flushed cheeks, pink eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, and glowing highlighter.

The Royals features stars like Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, and Sakshi Tanwar. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, it is set to premiere on Netflix on May 9.