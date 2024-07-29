Ariana Grande channels 1960s glam in retro boatneck dress and oversized sunglasses at Paris 2024 Olympics: See photos

Ariana Grande totally embraced the retro vibe at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday. Day 2 of the Paris 2024 Olympics kicked off with a bang! The 31-year-old pop icon brought the glam on Saturday to catch the women's artistic gymnastics qualifications with her brother Frankie and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, and she looked absolutely fabulous. Ariana Grande turned heads at the 2024 Paris Olympics with her stunning retro-inspired look. (Instagram)

For the opening ceremony, she had everyone talking with her Wicked-inspired outfit, but this time, she decided to go retro with a different look. Ariana threw it back to the 1960s, sporting a stunning boatneck dress and big, bold sunglasses. She added her own touch of Wicked glamour, making it clear that the method dressing trend is here to stay. Let's break down her fab look and snag some style tips! (Also read: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's fashion tribute to Wicked roles wows 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. Check photos )

Ariana Grande stuns in white boatneck dress

For the occasion, Ariana Grande chose a stunning white dress that was the epitome of minimal glamour. The dress featured a boatneck that elegantly framed her shoulders and a broad waist that cinched perfectly, highlighting her silhouette. It was sleeveless, which added a touch of summer chic, and the flared bottom with a midi hemline gave it a timeless, classic feel. The simplicity of the dress was its standout feature, allowing Ariana's natural beauty to shine through.

Ariana Grande wore a white boatneck dress to Olympics 2024(Instagram)

When it came to accessories, Ariana styled her look with oversized white-rimmed round sunglasses, pearl stud earrings, and a wicker handbag with brown leather detailing. Her elegant ensemble appeared to be straight out of Audrey Hepburn's fashion playbook, and we just can't stop swooning. Her glam makeup look featured brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheekbones, glowing highlighter, and a shade of glossy mauve lipstick. She wore her blonde tresses in her signature high ponytail, perfectly complementing her stylish look.

Singer Ariana Grande in the stands during the Women's Qualification.(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Apart from Ariana Grande, the talented gymnasts were cheered on by a star-studded crowd, including Nick Jonas, Lady Gaga, Cynthia Erivo, Tom Cruise, and Snoop Dogg.

What Ariana wore for the opening ceremony

For the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony, Ariana Grande channelled a 1950s-inspired look, choosing a sleeveless pink ankle-length gown by designer Thom Browne, as reported by WWD. The chic dress featured a pink bow in the front. The Grammy Award-winning singer completed her ensemble with white gloves and a long pink bow in her tied-back hair.