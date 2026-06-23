Arjan Bevers, global hair colour expert on the latest trends, techniques, and common myths

Hair colour can easily modify your entire look. Whether it is a subtle brunette refresh, a sun-kissed caramel glow, or a bold burgundy shade, the right hair colour can instantly transform your look and confidence. Yet despite its popularity, hair colouring remains surrounded by misconceptions about damage, maintenance, and suitability for different skin tones. Arjan Bevers on hair colour myths and techniques (Instagram) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

To understand the changing landscape of hair colour and the trends shaping 2026, HT Shop Now spoke with Arjan Bevers, an internationally renowned hair colour expert who works across diverse global markets. Drawing from years of experience and insights from clients around the world, Arjan sheds light on the techniques, shades, and innovations that are defining modern hair colouring.

During this exclusive conversation, Bevers addresses common myths surrounding hair colouring, shares his recommendations for Indian skin tones, and highlights the importance of proper aftercare in preserving both colour and hair health.

Q: You work with colour trends across different markets globally. What hair colour movements are defining 2026?

Arjan: One of the biggest trends is the lifting colour technique, which has grown into a global movement over the last couple of years. It features darker roots that gradually blend into lighter shades such as copper, red, or blonde. The beauty of this technique is that it suits every skin tone, especially people with naturally dark hair. It creates a more natural look, is easier to maintain, and works well across markets such as India, South America, and the Middle East.

Q: Do you think people are becoming more experimental with hair colour, or are they returning to classic, timeless shades?

Arjan: While brands and colourists enjoy experimenting with creative and bold colours, most salon clients simply want beautiful hair. Natural shades like brunettes, soft blondes, shimmering coppers, and warm browns remain the most popular choices because they are flattering and timeless.

Q: Many people believe that colouring hair causes severe damage, hair fall, and frizz. Is that true?

Arjan: Not necessarily. Hair damage depends on the products used and the hairdresser's skill. If colouring or bleaching is done incorrectly, it can be damaging. However, when performed properly using quality products and appropriate techniques, hair colouring does not have to damage the hair.

Q: Which shades and colouring techniques work particularly well for Indian skin tones?

Arjan: Warm shades generally complement Indian skin tones beautifully. Colours such as hazel blonde, caramel, warm brunette, copper, and even vibrant reds can look stunning. Indian skin tones often carry warmth naturally, making these shades especially flattering.

Q: If you had to recommend one hair colour for me, what would it be?

Arjan: I would suggest going slightly lighter with a lifting-colour technique. A soft brunette or dark hazel shade would add dimension while still looking natural and elegant.

Q: Apart from the misconception about damage, are there any other myths around hair colouring that you'd like to address?

Arjan: From a hairdresser’s perspective, one common mistake is playing it too safe. Many stylists repeatedly give clients the same look because they fear making mistakes. However, even a small colour change can make a client feel refreshed and excited. Clients appreciate innovation and often leave a salon because their look never evolves.

Q: What is the biggest mistake people make after colouring their hair?

Arjan: The biggest mistake is failing to maintain the colour properly. After investing in a professional colour service, it’s important to use colour-protecting shampoos, treatments, and other recommended products. Without proper care, colour can fade very quickly.

Q: Is over-washing another issue?

Arjan: Absolutely. Washing hair too frequently can strip away colour. It's also important to minimise excessive sun exposure and prolonged swimming. Just as we protect our skin with SPF, we should also protect our hair with hats or products containing UV filters.

Q: Is there a particular makeover that changed your perspective as a colourist?

Arjan: Yes. I had a client who hadn’t visited a salon in years because she was going through a difficult phase in her life. After giving her a new haircut and colour, she became emotional because she finally felt ready for a positive change. Moments like that remind me that hairdressing is about much more than appearance; it can genuinely boost confidence and transform how people feel about themselves.

Q: Beauty trends come and go, but confidence is timeless. What role does hair colour play in self-expression?

Arjan: Hair is one of the first things people notice about you. It communicates personality, confidence, and style. Whether it's a natural colour or a bold statement shade like Sangria Red, your hair colour tells a story about who you are and how you want to present yourself to the world.

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