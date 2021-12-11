Asha Parekh's timeless beauty shines in graceful saree for India's Best Dancer 2: All pics here

Veteran actor Asha Parekh, once known as the 'Hit Girl' of Bollywood, has enchanted generations with her beauty and grace. The Kati Patang actor, known for her breathtaking dance moves and expressions, recently made an appearance on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer Season 2 with Dharmendra. Pictures of her look in a graceful saree for the occasion are doing rounds online, showing why her eternal beauty is incomparable.

The official Instagram account of ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared pictures of Asha Parekh, 79, on Saturday. The photos show the veteran star wearing taupe coloured, beautifully embroidered saree from their shelves. Her timeless beauty shines bright in the graceful six yards.

Sharing the pictures on their official page, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla captioned the post, "Timeless Grace. Asha Parekh Ji epitomizes everlasting elegance in a taupe georgette floral saree, hand-embroidered in off-white Resham, sequins and crystals by #abujanisandeepkhosla."

The georgette saree features floral hand embroidery done in off-white Resham, sequinned adornments, and crystal embroidery. Triangle-shaped sheer tulle additions in off-white and taupe hues, done on the border of the six yards, elevated the ensemble's look.

Asha Parekh wore the heavily embroidered saree with a half-sleeved blouse in a matching taupe shade and adorned with gold patti borders on the neckline and sleeve cuffs. The veteran star teamed the six yards with minimal jewellery. She chose a choker necklace, matching bracelet, delicate drop earrings, nath and several rings.

The 79-year-old star's signature sleeked back hairdo, pink lip shade, kohl-adorned eyes, and minimal make-up completed the traditional look.

Many netizens took to the comments section to praise Asha Parekh's traditional look and timeless beauty. One user wrote, "Isn't she breathtakingly beautiful? Only more beautiful with age." Another commented, "So graceful."

Meanwhile, India's Best Dancer 2 airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV. Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis are judges on the show.

