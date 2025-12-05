Athiya Shetty embraces ‘Bombay winters’ in cozy-chic brown sweater and silk skirt

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty delighted her fans with a new Instagram post celebrating the arrival of the winter season in Mumbai. Posing in front of lush green plants, Athiya wore a warm brown Zara sweater paired with a silk skirt featuring lace-trim detailing. She completed her chic look with black heels, striking a calm and confident pose. Athiya Shetty opted for a soft, nude makeup base.(Instagram/@athiyashetty)

Athiya kept her hair open. When it came to makeup, she opted for a nude, soft base. She also dropped a monochrome picture of herself in the same ensemble.

Sharing the picture, she captioned the post, “Bombay winters with @zara.” The look is part of Zara’s new winter collection, which the actor showcased in style.

Athiya Shetty’s birthday

The post comes shortly after Athiya celebrated her 33rd birthday on November 5. Her family shared heartfelt wishes on social media, making the day even more special.

Athiya’s husband, cricketer KL Rahul, posted a series of photos, including a sweet picture from a garment store. Along with the images, Rahul wrote, “Happy birthday to my best friend, wifey, lover, stress ball, goofball. I love you more each passing year.” Athiya replied with a cute line: “The storm to your calm. Love you.”

Actor Suniel Shetty also posted a warm birthday message for Athiya, accompanied by a picture of the duo sharing a peaceful moment inside a restaurant. He wrote, “Wishing my heart in a human form…a beautiful day…happy birthday my baby. Keep shining, keep believing, keep being you.”

Athiya’s younger brother, Ahan Shetty, thanked her for always supporting and protecting him. His caption read, “Happy Birthday to the one who’s been my biggest supporter, protector and best friend…love you always.”

Athiya Shetty's personal life and career

Athiya has been away from films recently, focusing on her personal life. She married KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. In November 2024, the couple announced their pregnancy, and in March this year, they welcomed their daughter Evaarah.

Athiya made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero and later appeared in Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. Fans now look forward to seeing more of her glamorous fashion moments, and possibly her return to the screen.