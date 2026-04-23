Beat the heat in style: Cotton kurta sets you’ll want to live in all summer; 8 picks for women

When summer hits, heavy fabrics and layered outfits are the first things to go. What replaces them? Lightweight, breathable cotton kurta sets that feel as good as they look. Cotton has always been a summer staple, but kurta sets take it a step further; they’re easy, put-together outfits that don’t require styling effort, yet still look polished enough for work, errands or even casual outings. Cotton kurta sets you’ll want to live in all summer (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less The niche? These picks are perfect for women who want low-maintenance, breathable ethnic outfits that work for daily wear, especially in hot and humid weather. Most of these sets feature relaxed fits, airy silhouettes and soft cotton fabrics, making them ideal for long hours and all-day comfort. 8 Cotton kurta sets for women

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From Arayna, this set is your classic everyday essential. The pure cotton fabric keeps things light, while the subtle prints add just enough detail without feeling overwhelming. The 3/4 sleeves make it practical for both indoor and outdoor wear, and the straight silhouette keeps it easy to style. Best for: daily wear, office, casual outings

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This set from MEERA FAB combines comfort with a slightly more dressed-up feel. The addition of a dupatta instantly elevates the look, making it suitable for semi-formal settings. The breathable cotton fabric ensures you stay cool, while the embroidery adds a touch of elegance. Best for: office wear, small gatherings

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From PARTHVI, this set leans into easy elegance. The straight kurta paired with palazzos creates a relaxed yet structured silhouette that works well across body types. The soft cotton fabric and coordinated dupatta make it a complete outfit with minimal effort. Best for: everyday wear with a polished touch

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If sleeveless is your summer go-to, this set from Klosia is a must-have. Designed for maximum breathability, it’s perfect for extremely hot days when even sleeves feel like too much. The co-ord style gives it a slightly modern, minimal vibe. Best for: peak summer days, travel, casual wear

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This A-line set from rytras is flattering and flowy, making it a great choice for those who prefer non-clingy silhouettes. The flare adds movement and comfort, while the cotton fabric keeps things breathable throughout the day. Best for: pear-shaped and plus-size body types

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From BHARVITA, this set brings in the timeless appeal of Chikankari embroidery. It’s lightweight yet detailed, making it perfect for when you want something subtle but special. The cotton fabric ensures comfort, while the embroidery adds elegance without heaviness. Best for: day events, casual outings

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This set from Amayra offers a balanced mix of comfort and style. The A-line silhouette adds flow, while the dupatta completes the look for a more traditional feel. It’s an easy pick for days when you want to look dressed up without putting in too much effort. Best for: workwear, casual gatherings

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Cotton kurta sets for women: FAQs Are cotton kurta sets good for extreme heat? Yes, pure cotton is one of the best fabrics for hot weather as it allows airflow and absorbs sweat. Do cotton kurta sets require high maintenance? Not really, but they may wrinkle easily, so light ironing is often needed. Can I wear cotton kurta sets to the office? Absolutely. Choose subtle prints or embroidered styles for a more polished look. Which kurta style is most comfortable for summer? A-line and straight-fit kurtas in cotton are the most comfortable as they don’t cling to the body.