Another meme featuring Bernie Sanders doing the Gangnam Style dance.(Twitter)
Bernie Sanders's viral meme-worthy inauguration coat is selling out

The indelible image of Bernie Sanders bundled up in a jacket and mittens at the US presidential inauguration didn't just spawn memes around the world - it also led to a massive spike in sales.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:28 PM IST

The indelible image of Bernie Sanders bundled up in a jacket and mittens at the U.S. presidential inauguration didn't just spawn memes around the world -- it also led to a massive spike in sales.

Burton Snowboards, the Vermont outerwear company that made the coat the senator wore at Joe Biden's inauguration, said its website has been inundated with visitors in the past few days. Sales of the Edgecomb down jacket on Wednesday were more than double that of the previous 17 days combined, and the specific color worn by Sanders has sold out.

Viewers worldwide seized on Sanders's amusingly pragmatic outfit as the latest example of his "grumpy chic" aesthetic -- leading to a popular meme showing manipulated images of him sitting in other locations. The style has caught the attention of designer fashion labels, and a 2017 collection from European brand Balenciaga riffed on his campaign logo.

As Burton sold its jackets, the woman who made the senator's mittens was inundated with orders too. Jen Ellis, the Vermont teacher who gifted Sanders the mittens years ago, told disappointed shoppers Wednesday night that she had already sold out.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
