Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best micellar water: Clean, hydrate, and refresh your skin in minutes with our top 8 picks

ByShweta Pandey
Mar 30, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Micellar water is one of the most crucial makeup essential that we all need in our dresser. Here are our top 8 micellar water options for you to consider.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Bioderma Sebium H2O Purifying Micellar Cleansing Water and Makeup Removing Solution with Zinc Gluconate & Copper Sulphate For Combination to Oily Skin 250 ml View Details checkDetails

₹919

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Swiss Image Essential Care Refreshing Micellar Water | Removes Makeup, Cleanses & Refreshes | Non-Greasy | For Face, Eyes & Lips | 400ml View Details checkDetails

₹823

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LAKMÉ Micellar Water: Hydrating & Soothing Face Cleanser | Gentle Makeup Remover, Micellar Cleansing Water 200ml View Details checkDetails

₹148

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Garnier Skin Naturals, Cleansing Water for Waterproof Makeup View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Blue Heaven Oil infused Micellar Cleansing Water View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Swiss Beauty Bi-Phased Micellar Face Cleansing Water | Removes dirt, impurities and waterproof makeup | With Aloe vera and Witch Hazel | 100 ml View Details checkDetails

₹179

amazonLogo
GET THIS

COSRX Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water 400ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,125

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dermafique Micellar Water Makeup Cleanser – 150ml, Removes Waterproof Makeup, with Hyaluronic Acid and Smart Micellar Technology, Paraben & SLES Free | Dermatologist Tested View Details checkDetails

₹449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹540

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Garnier Micellar Oil Infused Cleansing Water 400ml View Details checkDetails

₹517

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Earth Rhythm Micellar Cleansing Water | Makeup Remover| No Rinse Formula | Removes Daily Stubborn Makeup,Waterproof Makeup, SPF & Impurities | Maintain Moisture Balance | All Skin Type - 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹224

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SkinQ Micellar Water for Soothing Effect, 100 ml | Makeup Remover with Niacinamide, Aloe Vera & Glycerine For Glowing Skin | Dermatologist Formulated all Indian Skin Types, Cleansing Water Removes Excess Oil and Soothes Skin View Details checkDetails

₹451

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Evoluderm Micellar Cleansing Water For Combination To Oily Skin - 500 ml | Removes Makeup & Impurities | Vegan & Alcohol Free View Details checkDetails

₹540

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yves Rocher Yves Rocher Pure Algue The 2 In 1 Makeup Removing Micellar Water View Details checkDetails

₹545

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The bed looks a little too comfortable at the end of every hectic day, drawing us in to just collapse and relax. But relaxation does not have to come at the cost of your skin health. And makeup, if left on for too long, can do bothersome damages. The exciting early morning makeup routine comes to an end with an efficient cleaning off of the makeup; say hello to micellar water. Many might argue that Micellar water is like a magical potion in a bottle.

Best micellar water for a clear, clean skin(pexels)
Best micellar water for a clear, clean skin(pexels)

It has the capabilities and properties of transforming a tired, dull complexion into a fresh, glowing canvas with just a few effortless swipes. Micellar water is infused with hydrating ingredients that can cleanse while keeping the skin soft and nourished. This makes it a must-have for beauty lovers and minimalists alike.

So, check out these top 8 micellar water options for you

Loading Suggestions...

Experience a fresh, matte finish after every use! Purify and cleanse your skin with Bioderma Sebium H2O Micellar Water. This is a dermatologically tested cleanser that removes impurities and excess oil while maintaining your skin’s natural balance. This micellar water is enriched with Fluidactiv™ technology, it regulates sebum production that prevents breakouts. This micellar water is ideal for combination to oily skin, that effortlessly lifts dirt, makeup, and pollutants without stripping the skin. Say goodbye to clogged pores and hello to a clearer, healthier complexion.

Specifications

Skin Type:
Combination to Oily Skin
Key Ingredients:
Zinc Gluconate, Copper Sulphate, Micellar Technology
Function:
Removes makeup, regulates sebum, purifies skin
Free From:
Parabens, Alcohol, Artificial Fragrances
Dermatologically Tested:
Yes
Click Here to Buy

Bioderma Sebium H2O Purifying Micellar Cleansing Water and Makeup Removing Solution with Zinc Gluconate & Copper Sulphate For Combination to Oily Skin 250 ml

Loading Suggestions...

Give your skin a refreshing cleanse with Swiss Image Essential Care Micellar Water. This micellar water is infused with Alpine Glacier Water and botanical extracts, which makes it a gentle yet an effective formula that removes makeup, dirt, and excess oil while hydrating the skin. This micellar water is perfect for all skin types, leaving your face feeling fresh, soft, and clean, without any sticky residue.

Specifications

Skin Type:
All Skin Types
Key Ingredients:
Alpine Glacier Water, Botanical Extracts
Function:
Cleanses, removes makeup, hydrates
Free From:
Sulfates, Alcohol, Parabens
Dermatologically Tested:
Yes
Click Here to Buy

Swiss Image Essential Care Refreshing Micellar Water | Removes Makeup, Cleanses & Refreshes | Non-Greasy | For Face, Eyes & Lips | 400ml

Loading Suggestions...

Meet your new makeup remover, LAKMÉ Micellar Water, designed for effortless cleansing. This lightweight formula removes even stubborn waterproof makeup while keeping your skin hydrated and fresh. This micellar water is infused with cleansing micelles, it lifts away dirt and impurities in just one swipe. Be it a long-lasting lipstick or smudge-proof eyeliner, Lakmé’s micellar water has you covered—leaving your skin soft, clean, and residue-free.

Specifications

Skin Type:
All Skin Types
Key Ingredients:
Micelles, Hydrating Agents
Function:
Removes waterproof makeup, hydrates, refreshes
Free From:
Alcohol, Parabens, Artificial Fragrances
Dermatologically Tested:
Yes
Click Here to Buy

LAKMÉ Micellar Water: Hydrating & Soothing Face Cleanser | Gentle Makeup Remover, Micellar Cleansing Water 200ml

Loading Suggestions...

Get cleansed, nourished, and refreshed in one easy step. Say hello to Garnier Skin Naturals Micellar Water, your ultimate waterproof makeup remover! Infused with Argan Oil, this micellar water effortlessly dissolves long-wear makeup while nourishing your skin. The non-greasy, lightweight formula of this micellar water ensures a clean, refreshed face with zero residue. This micellar water is perfect for people with sensitive skin and requires no rinsing; just wipe and go!

Specifications

Skin Type:
All Skin Types, Including Sensitive Skin
Key Ingredients:
Argan Oil, Micellar Technology
Function:
Removes waterproof makeup, nourishes, refreshes
Free From:
Alcohol, Parabens, Harsh Chemicals
Dermatologically Tested:
Yes
Click Here to Buy

Garnier Skin Naturals, Cleansing Water for Waterproof Makeup

Loading Suggestions...

Remove even the toughest makeup with Blue Heaven Oil-Infused Micellar Water! This micellar water is a perfect blend of micelles and soothing oils, and dissolves waterproof makeup while keeping your skin moisturized and soft. This micellar water leaves no greasy residue, making it ideal for everyday cleansing. It is just perfect for people with dry or oily skin, being lightweight, this refreshing micellar water ensures a deep cleanse with a nourished finish.

Specifications

Skin Type:
All Skin Types
Key Ingredients:
Natural Oils, Micellar Technology
Function:
Removes waterproof makeup, hydrates, softens
Free From:
Alcohol, Parabens, Artificial Fragrances
Dermatologically Tested:
Yes
Click Here to Buy

Blue Heaven Oil infused Micellar Cleansing Water

Loading Suggestions...

No more harsh rubbing, just a gentle, refreshing cleanse with every use! Unleash the power of dual-phase cleansing with Swiss Beauty Bi-Phased Micellar Water! This micellar water contains the goodness of micelles and hydrating oils, that melts away even stubborn makeup without irritating your skin. It's lightweight, non-sticky formula deeply cleanses while moisturizing and soothing your skin.

Specifications

Skin Type:
All Skin Types
Key Ingredients:
Micelles, Moisturizing Oils
Function:
Removes makeup, hydrates, soothes skin
Free From:
Alcohol, Parabens, Harsh Chemicals
Dermatologically Tested:
Yes
Click Here to Buy

Swiss Beauty Bi-Phased Micellar Face Cleansing Water | Removes dirt, impurities and waterproof makeup | With Aloe vera and Witch Hazel | 100 ml

Loading Suggestions...

Balance and cleanse your skin with COSRX Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Water. Designed for sensitive and acne-prone skin, this gentle yet powerful formula removes impurities while maintaining the skin’s natural pH. Enriched with Niacinamide, it helps brighten skin and control oil production. Feel refreshed, soothed, and deeply cleansed with every use—without any dryness!

Specifications

Skin Type:
Sensitive, Acne-Prone Skin
Key Ingredients:
Niacinamide, Micelles, Soothing Agents
Function:
Cleanses, brightens, controls oil, maintains pH balance
Free From:
Alcohol, Fragrances, Parabens
Dermatologically Tested:
Yes
Click Here to Buy

COSRX Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water 400ml

Loading Suggestions...

Experience gentle yet powerful cleansing with Dermafique Micellar Water! Designed for all skin types, this dermatologically tested formula removes makeup, dirt, and impurities while keeping skin hydrated and refreshed. Infused with Aqua Droplets Technology, it ensures deep cleansing without stripping moisture. No rinsing required—just swipe and enjoy instantly cleansed, soft skin!

Specifications

Skin Type:
All Skin Types
Key Ingredients:
Aqua Droplets Technology, Micelles
Function:
Removes makeup, refreshes, hydrates skin
Free From:
Alcohol, Parabens, Harsh Chemicals
Dermatologically Tested:
Yes
Click Here to Buy

Dermafique Micellar Water Makeup Cleanser – 150ml, Removes Waterproof Makeup, with Hyaluronic Acid and Smart Micellar Technology, Paraben & SLES Free | Dermatologist Tested

 

More micellar water for you:

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top Three features of micellar water:

Best Micellar WaterKey IngredientsSkin TypeFunction
Bioderma Sebium H2O Purifying Micellar Cleansing WaterZinc Gluconate, Copper SulfateOily, CombinationPurifies, Controls Sebum
Swiss Image Essential Care Refreshing Micellar WaterAlpine Glacier Water, Hyaluronic AcidAll Skin TypesHydrates, Refreshes
LAKMÉ Micellar WaterCharcoal, GlycerinAll Skin Types
Deep Cleansing, Detoxifies
Garnier Skin Naturals, Cleansing Water for Waterproof Makeup, Nourishing FormulaArgan Oil, MicellesDry, Sensitive
Removes Waterproof Makeup, Nourishes
Blue Heaven Oil Infused Micellar Cleansing WaterArgan Oil, Vitamin EDry, Normal
Makeup Removal, Hydration
Swiss Beauty Bi-Phased Micellar Face Cleansing WaterAloe Vera, Vitamin CAll Skin TypesCleanses, Brightens
COSRX Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing WaterNiacinamide, Centella AsiaticaAcne-Prone, SensitiveSoothes, Controls Acne
Dermafique Micellar WaterChamomile Extract, MicellesSensitive, Normal
Gentle Cleansing, Calms Skin

Similar articles for you:

Best makeup primer: Don't let your makeup meltdown ruin your day, trust these primers to keep your makeup stay

Waterproof eyeliners: From pool side to evening parties, 8 picks that stay put from dawn to dusk

Makeup Revolution eyeshadow palette: One swipe to get from bold to rosy look; Top 8 picks

Premium lip liner: Amp up your lip makeup game for a pout perfect lips; Here are our top 8 picks

FAQ for micellar water

  • How does micellar water work?

    Micelles are small oil molecules suspended in water that act like magnets, pulling impurities from the skin without the need for rinsing. This makes micellar water an effective yet gentle way to cleanse the face.

  • Can micellar water replace my regular cleanser?

    Yes, for many people, micellar water can replace a traditional cleanser, especially if you have sensitive skin or prefer a quick and gentle cleansing routine. However, if you wear heavy makeup or sunscreen, you may still need a deeper cleanse with a foaming or gel cleanser.

  • Do I need to rinse off micellar water?

    Most micellar waters are designed to be left on the skin, but some formulations, especially those for oily or acne-prone skin, may leave a residue that you might prefer to rinse off.

  • Is micellar water suitable for all skin types?

    Yes, micellar water is generally suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. However, some formulations may contain additional ingredients for specific skin concerns, such as hydration for dry skin or mattifying agents for oily skin.

  • Is micellar water safe for the eyes and lips?

    Most micellar waters are safe for use around the eyes and lips, but if you have particularly sensitive eyes or wear contact lenses, choose an ophthalmologist-tested version.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Best micellar water: Clean, hydrate, and refresh your skin in minutes with our top 8 picks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On