Best trends in denim for men and women 2024: Grab heavy discounts on bottom wear; Find top picks from Myntra

We have curated this article to bring you the top denim trends for 2024. We will also share some tips to incorporate bottomwear into your wardrobe.

 

Best Trends in Denim for 2024
Best Trends in Denim for 2024

Denim is simply a bottomwear wardrobe essential, isn’t it? They bring us versatility and style. However, denim has also experienced evolution with fashion. New cuts, colours, and designs have been a part of these evolving denim trends. They are crafted to capture the essence of each season.

 

The year 2024 is still no exception. Denim continues to dominate the world of fashion and bottomwear. Every style finds its way with a pair of denims. That is the beauty of it. Are you leaving for a casual day out? Or are you looking for a statement piece? Your requirements will effortlessly be fulfilled with the latest denim trends. Get ready to amp up your wardrobe.

 

Ready to refresh your bottomwear collection with denims? This guide covers all the styles you need to know to stay on top of the fashion game. We will talk about trendy baggy jeans to denim skirts and jackets. Let’s not wait anymore! Check out the hottest denim trends for 2024! Explore our top picks from Myntra to elevate your style! Myntra offers a wide selection of denim pieces. Here, you can easily find the perfect ones to revamp your style this year.

 

Top Denim Trends of 2024

 

Let’s look at the latest denim trends that you can hop on for your fashion journey. Get your hands on our top recommendations to always stay on top of these bottomwear trends.

 

Baggy Jeans: The Comeback Trend

 

Baggy jeans has always been the most notable bottomwear aka denim trend. Now, in 2024, it is making a grand return. They are oversized and relaxed-fit. Hence, wearing these jeans means welcoming comfort without sacrificing style. If you didn’t know, baggy jeans are inspired by the 90s. So, this year, rolling out with this trend means combining a retro aesthetic with a modern twist. Running errands? Meeting friends for a casual outing? Baggy jeans can easily give you that effortlessly cool look.

 

Go for fitted tops and oversized jackets to wear with baggy jeans. This can be merged with high-waisted styles. So you will achieve a balance in your relaxed fit. The entire attire can elongate your silhouette. Brands like Levi’s and Roadster come with various options on Myntra. So you can easily find the perfect pair to suit your style.

 

Best Myntra Picks:

1.

Levi’s High-Rise Baggy Jeans

2.

Roadster Loose Fit Distressed Jeans
FeaturesLevi’s High-Rise Baggy JeansRoadster Loose Fit Distressed Jeans
FitHigh-rise, baggyLoose fit, distressed design
Material100% CottonCotton blend
StyleRetro-inspiredCasual, laid-back
Best Paired WithFitted tops, jacketsGraphic tees, casual sneakers

 

Coloured Denim: Add a Pop of Colour

 

It cannot be overstated that classic blue jeans will never go out of style. However, 2024 focuses on colours in denim. These can be soft pastels or vibrant hues. Coloured denim can become your perfect fashion statement. You can experiment with different shades and enjoy the comfort and durability of denim. Think pink, green, yellow, and even red jeans. Add a refreshing twist to your outfit!

Coloured denim looks best when paired with neutral tops, and form a style statement in bottomwear. This will let the colours stand out. Are you feeling adventurous? Then, try colour-blocking with contrasting shades. You can easily get what you need with a fantastic range of coloured denim on Myntra.

Best Myntra Picks:

3.

Mango Flared Green Denim

4.

Vero Moda Pink Skinny Jeans
Colour OptionsMango DenimVero Moda Denim
Available ShadesGreen, Yellow, BluePink, Red, Lavender
FitFlared Skinny
MaterialStretch denimCotton blend
Styling TipPair with neutral baggy tops. Try tucking it in. Colour-block with subtle accessories

 

Denim Skirts: Versatile and Chic

 

Denim skirts are back in the spotlight for 2024. Surely, you know how they bring a feminine touch to the denim trend. You can get them in different lengths. You might be looking for a mini; you might be looking for a midi or maxi. All of them have their charisma that can speak to different styles and occasions. Denim skirts are perfect for summer.

Take a high-waisted denim skirt. Pair it with a tucked-in blouse. This will give you a chic daytime look. A button-front design, on the other hand, will give more of a casual vibe. Our top Myntra picks will be from Only and Forever 21.

Best Myntra Picks:

5.

Only High-Waisted Mini Denim Skirt

6.

Forever 21 Button-Front Denim Midi Skirt
FeaturesOnly Mini Denim SkirtForever 21 Midi Skirt
LengthMiniMidi
StyleHigh-waistedButton-front
MaterialStretch denim100% Cotton
Best Paired WithBlouses, crop topsT-shirts, cardigans

 

Denim-on-Denim: Double the Style

 

This trend is also popular as the "Canadian tuxedo." As the name suggests, following this pattern means you will be pairing more than one denim pieces together. The result will be a cohesive bottomwear look. You can go for a classic denim jacket with jeans. Or, you can mix different shades of denim.

To nail the denim-on-denim look, we recommend you experiment with contrasting shades or textures. For example, pair light-wash jeans with a darker denim jacket or vice versa. Check out our top Myntra picks.

 

Best Myntra Picks:

7.

Jack & Jones Light Wash Denim Jacket

8.

Tommy Hilfiger Dark Wash Skinny Jeans
Styling TipsLight Wash Denim JacketDark Wash Skinny Jeans
Recommended PairingDark wash jeans, bootsLight wash jackets, sneakers
Material100% CottonStretch denim
DesignLight wash, button-upSkinny fit, dark wash
OccasionCasual outings, day tripsSemi-formal events, evenings

Vintage Denim: Embrace the Past

Vintage denim remains a strong trend in 2024. This is where you draw inspiration from classic styles. It can be high-waisted jeans. It can be wide-leg cuts or distressed finishes. Bring out the best of retro fashion into your contemporary bottomwear wardrobe.

Wide-leg vintage jeans are particularly popular this year. It shows a flattering silhouette look. You can pair them with vintage-style accessories—for example, retro sunglasses or a leather belt. Check out our recommendations from Myntra to definitely give it a try.

Best Myntra Picks:

9.

Wrangler High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans

10.

Lee Vintage Distressed Straight Jeans
Vintage FeaturesWrangler Wide-Leg JeansLee Distressed Jeans
CutHigh-waisted, wide-legStraight, distressed
Material100% CottonCotton blend
Best Paired WithRetro tees, leather accessoriesCasual tops, vintage shoes
Style Inspiration70s & 80s retro vibes90s grunge

Sustainable Denim: Fashion with a Conscience

Sustainability, in itself, is the focus of the world. This has been incorporated into fashion, as well, especially denim. This year, eco-friendly and sustainable denim is turning all the heads. The sustainable practices include using organic cotton, recycled materials, and water-saving technologies. You may think that this trend only promotes ethical fashion. However, the reality is a bit deeper. Sustainable denim also offers long-lasting pieces that give you value for money.

Classic jeans, jackets, skirts - every type has its sustainable versions. All you need to do is find the right brand—for example, Levi’s and Vero Moda.

Best Myntra Picks:

11.

Levi’s Eco-Friendly Organic Cotton Jeans

12.

Vero Moda Cotton Denim Jacket
Eco-Friendly FeaturesLevi’s Organic JeansVero Moda Denim Jacket
MaterialOrganic cottonCotton
Sustainability RatingHighHigh
StyleClassic fit, sustainable designSpread-collar cropped fit
Ethical FactorReduced water usageRecycled materials

 

Cropped Jeans: Show Some Ankle

 

Cropped jeans are a fun bottomwear trend in 2024. If you are bored with your old full-length jeans, this playful alternative is where you should land. You will find them in straight-leg and wide-leg styles. Now, you can easily flaunt your fancy footwear. Cropped jeans can go well with casual and semi-formal occasions.

You can style your cropped jeans with statement sneakers or elegant heels. Despite what you choose, it will highlight the cropped length. Myntra has a wide selection of cropped jeans. You will have to put minimal effort into curating a beautifully stylish look.

 

Best Myntra Picks:

13.

H&M Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans

14.

ONLY Slim Fit Cropped Jeans
FeaturesH&M Cropped Wide-Leg JeansONLY Slim Fit Cropped Jeans
LengthCropped, wide-legCropped, slim fit
MaterialStretch denimCotton blend
Best Paired WithSneakers, casual teesHeels, formal tops
Style InspirationRelaxed street styleChic semi-formal

Also read: How to style high-waisted jeans: Choose the best deals from Myntra Sale

How to Style Denim Trends for 2024

 

So there you have it, the top denim trends of 2024. Now, should we dive into the methods of styling them? As you have read so far, denim is a versatile attire. You can dress it up to suit different occasions. It can be your casual day look, a night out, or something in between. In this section, we have curated certain styling tips for you to make the most of your denim wardrobe.

 

Casual Daytime Looks

 

Stylishly comfortable denim goes the best for casual daytime outfits. Pair your baggy jeans with a fitted top and sneakers. It's an effortlessly cool look that is perfect for running errands or having a cup of joe with friends. If you want a more laid-back look, go for cropped jeans with a graphic tee and casual shoes.

For denim skirts, combine it with a simple blouse and sandals. There, you will have a chic summer outfit. Wear sunglasses and carry a tote bag to finalise your daytime ensemble.

 

Smart Casual & Semi-Formal Looks

 

Denim isn’t just casual wear. If you can style it right, it can turn into a smart casual and semi-formal outfit. Take, for example, darker wash jeans or tailored denim pieces like a denim blazer or skirt. Wear them with polished tops like button-down shirts or blouses. Complete the attire with heels or boots.

 

Denim jackets are great for smart casual settings. Layer it over dresses or pair it with chinos and shirts. The main thing to keep in mind is balance. Keep the relaxed denim vibe and blend it with more structured, formal pieces.

 

Street Style & Edgy Looks

 

So, do you love to experiment with bolder styles? The latest denim trends are the perfect canvas for you. Go for street style and edgy outfits. Distressed jeans, oversized jackets, and coloured denim. That’s all you need to create a statement look. Pair this with chunky boots. You can also mix and match different shades of denim.

Perfecting street style depends on accessorising. Include bucket hats, bold jewellery, and statement shoes for that. An extra pop can be given if you layer the attire with a graphic tee or hoodie under an oversized denim jacket.

 

Denim trends in 2024 have styles that cater to every preference. Whether you prefer the laid-back look of baggy jeans or the bold statement of coloured denim, there’s something for everyone this year. From sustainable and vintage-inspired pieces to edgy street styles, the possibilities with denim are endless. So why wait? Explore Myntra's denim collection today and elevate your style with the hottest trends of 2024!

 

Also read: Best western wear for women: Chic pieces from Vero Moda, ONLY, and Mango at 60%

 

Frequently Asked Questions: The Best Trends in Denim for 2024

  • What are the popular denim styles right now?

    Currently, there are baggy jeans, mom jeans and wide models. These styles are quite comfortable and easy to combine with other outfits for informal occasions or even for formal ones.

  • Can I wear denim in all seasons?

    Definitely, denim is appropriate for every season. In hot seasons, opt for short pants or thinner fabrics, while in the cold seasons, jackets can be added.

  • Are distressed jeans still in style?

    Yes, distressed jeans are still an item that has won lots of popularity. They help to spice up the outfit with a casual style and can be easily matched with many tops.

  • What tops go well with denim?

    T-shirts, sweaters or blouses are categorised as denim-friendly. Tees come in casual styles for anything/everyday wear, while blouses are for casual functions.

  • Is dark denim better for dressier occasions?

    Dark denim is considered to be more polished and, with the right top and accessories, can be dressed up, making it good wear for semi-formal occasions.

