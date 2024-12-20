Bhumi Pednekar serves golden glam as she wears her mother's vintage saree with corset

It is every girl’s dream to wear her mother’s saree. Right from childhood, dolling up in the make-believe game in front of the mirror, to growing up and actually wearing it to important occasions, carrying mother’s essence along. Along with the vintage aesthetic, there’s also a contemporary edge, infusing your personal style into it. Bhumi Pednekar wore her mother’s saree and gave the classic saree a twist by styling it with a corset. Let’s decode her look. Bhumi Pednekar wore her mother's saree as she attended the Democratic Sangha Change Makers Awards in Hyderabad.(Instagram/@bhumipednekar)

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar looks like chic Indian Barbie in black dress as she steps out in the city

More about her look

Bhumi Pednekar channelled a sentimental moment by wearing her mother’s vintage saree. The shimmery golden saree had a glossy, look. Instead of opting for a regular blouse, she wore a gold brocade peplum corset. The sweetheart neckline of the corset further elevated the soft, feminine energy of the outfit, seamlessly blending the ethnic with the Western fusion. Her hair was middle-parted and left cascading down her back. The hairstyle, too, was vintage-inspired. To add a pop of colour to her ensemble, Bhumi accessorised with chunky cyan bangles. Her dangling earrings and ear chain completed the look.

Inspo for your next ethnic OOTD

Bond with your mother by wearing one of her cherished old outfits, such as a vintage saree or lehenga. Revamping heirloom pieces feels nostalgic while also showcasing your unique style, giving them a fresh personality. Whether it’s playing with drapes, and accessories or pairing the outfit with an unconventional blouse, repurposing old clothes allows you to blend tradition with a modern twist, making the look truly your own.

Like Bhumi, you can wear your mother's saree for the next ethnic outfit and pair it with a shirt or any top of your choice. For accessories, you can stick to the traditional jewellery like Bhumi did or opt for funky, contemporary ones like geometric-shaped earrings, stackable metallic cuffs, or chic chokers. The sartorial options are endless on how you can bring your personal style to your mother's saree. Regardless of your styling, it will make your mom proud!

About her work front

The actor was last seen on-screen in the OTT film Bhakshak. She debuted in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

ALSO READ: 'Bhumi PetAndarKar': Bhumi Pednekar's 'disappearing waistline' has the internet caught between concern and comedy