Bhumi Pednekar looks like chic Indian Barbie in black dress as she steps out in the city

Who doesn’t love a good black dress? It's a timeless classic that's a must-have for every wardrobe. The timeless piece is perfect for both day and nightwear. Bhumi Pednekar stepped out in the day in the day, putting forward her chic ‘Barbie style’ moment with demure halter straps and a sweetheart neckline. Let’s decode the look and how Bhumi pulled it off. Bhumi Pednekar amps up her chic Barbie style as she dolled up in a dainty and classy black dress.(PC: Ashutosh Rai )

More about the look

Bhumi Pednkear’s Barbie-like ensemble was playful and chic, all the while exuding the signature, classy feminine energy of a black dress. The dress had an interesting ruched sweetheart neckline with halter neck straps and a deep, open-back cut. The straps tied at her back with a ribbon-like structure, adding visual interest to her backless dress.

The dress wasn’t entirely monochrome. For a splash of colour, the voluminous skirt had an embroidered large blue flower with a green stalk, complementing a smaller version of the floral motif on the bodice. To coordinate with the flower details, the actor accessorised with matching blue flower-shaped earrings. She completed the look with black pumps.

As for her hair, it was styled into a bun with a sleek middle parting. The elegant, feminine essence was reflected in her makeover as well, as she let the blush take the centre stage of her look, along with thick defined brows, shimmery pink eyeshadows, mascara and dark plum lips. The dress was from Gauri & Nainika Fall/Winter 2024 which cost around Rs.59,000. This look is particularly special for the addition of colours, as a fresh spin to the ever-green black dress.

About her work front

The actor was last seen on-screen in the OTT film Bhakshak. She debuted in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha.