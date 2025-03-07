Bigg Boss 16’s Shilpa Shirodkar wows with amazing weight loss transformation, shows her before and after pics

Shilpa Shirodkar, the former 90s actor who recently appeared on the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 16, has left fans in awe with her incredible transformation. Taking to Instagram, she shared striking before-and-after pictures from October 2024 to January 2025, proudly showcasing her leaner and fitter look. (Also read: Kiara Advani flaunts her pregnancy glow in stylish ₹15K co-ord set as she walks hand-in-hand with Sidharth at airport ) Shilpa Shirodkar showcased her stunning transformation on Instagram, sharing before-and-after photos.(Instagram/@shilpashirodkar73)

Shilpa Shirodkar' amazing weight loss transformation

On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared the post accompanied by the caption, "My #Biggboss journey has been about growth, learning, and transformation! Enjoying the new ME!". Her post quickly garnered attention with fans flooding the comments section with praise for her dedication and hard work.

Fellow contestant Karan Veer Mehra wrote, "Thanks to @avinash_world & his diet plan ya play," while Chum Darang commented, "What a transformation!" A fan gushed, "Awesome!! What a change," while another wrote, "Looking beautiful." Many others flooded the comments with fire and heart emojis.

Decoding Shilpa's saree look

In the new picture, Shilpa embraced her ethnic side in a stunning six yards of grace. She donned a pink Kanjeevaram silk saree with contrasting blue borders, creating a striking blend of colours. The intricate golden zari embroidery added a regal touch to her look. She paired it with a matching blue blouse and draped the saree in a traditional style, letting the pallu gracefully cascade from her shoulder.

She accessorised her look with a gold temple necklace, jhumka earrings, and stacked bangles adorning her wrist. With kohl-lined eyes, bold lips, and a tiny red bindi on her forehead, she exuded elegance. She completed her glam look by tying her tresses into a neat bun.

About Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar, an Indian actress and former model, was a popular face in Hindi films from 1989 to 2000. After a 13-year hiatus, she made a comeback with Ek Mutthi Aasmaan (2013) and later participated in Bigg Boss 18 (2024). She has been married to Aparesh Ranjit since 2000 and has a daughter. Her sister, Namrata Shirodkar, is married to actor Mahesh Babu.