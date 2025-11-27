Myntra Black Friday Sale is LIVE: Trendy kurta sets every man needs to ace the wedding season

Choosing the right festive outfit can feel like a full-time job, especially when weddings, pujas, office celebrations and family dinners pile up in the calendar. If you’re tired of the same old kurta-pyjama look or confused about what feels “dressy enough,” don’t worry, because Myntra's Black Friday Sale starts today, and we’ve done the scrolling for you to find the best kurta sets! Kurta sets for men(AI Generated)

Here are six super stylish kurta sets that nail comfort, culture and cool factor. Whether you love embroidery, mirror work, silk shine or clean minimal looks—there’s something for every vibe.

Stylish kurta sets for men:

Perfect if you're someone who doesn’t want too much bling but still wants something that looks dressed up. The printed ethnic motifs add personality and the mandarin collar gives it a sharp, contemporary feel.

Style Tip: Add brown loafers and a stole in a contrasting colour. Minimal rings or a leather watch complete the look.

This one’s for the classic dresser. The embroidery adds richness without making it flashy, ideal if you want to look festive without screaming baraat energy.

Style Tip: Pair with mojris and a textured shawl in winter. A neatly styled beard elevates it instantly.

Mirror work brings a fun festive sparkle, and the Patiala bottom gives it that big Punjabi energy. Comfortable, dramatic and perfect for dancing.

Style Tip: Add silver chains or oxidised jewellery. If you're bold, go for juttis with mirror detailing.

A Nehru jacket instantly adds structure and makes this look ceremonial. This one feels regal but wearable, a great pick for anyone in the groom squad.

Style Tip: Go monochrome for a modern look OR colour block with deep wine, emerald or navy jacket tones.

The silk cotton sheen + subtle sequencing keeps it classy with just the right amount of stylish and chic. It photographs beautifully.

Style Tip: Choose classic leather shoes. Keep hair clean and structured, slicked back or softly styled.

Dupattas for men are having a moment, thanks to runway menswear and celebrity grooms. This set brings embroidery, fabric richness and balance.

Style Tip: Drape the dupatta across one shoulder for a royal drape or wear it loose for a more relaxed statement.

Men’s festive wear doesn’t have to be basic. A few thoughtful details like embroidery, mirror accents, silk textures or even just the right collar can elevate a simple kurta into a standout look. Whether you’re the groom, the best friend or just someone attending for the food and dancing, there’s a pick here that will make you look like you belong in the wedding album.

Black Friday Sale: Trendy kurta sets every man needs: FAQs What accessories pair well with kurta sets? Classic mojris or leather loafers, a minimal watch, and a pocket square or stole can instantly elevate your look. For evening events, add a brooch or layered chains for a modern twist.

How can I make a simple kurta set look more stylish? Layering is key. Add a Nehru jacket, drape a dupatta, or swap plain footwear for embroidered juttis. Grooming matters too—styled hair and a neat beard instantly upgrade the outfit.

What’s the difference between Patiala, pyjama, and churidar? Pyjama: Straight-fit, minimal, very comfortable. Churidar: Fitted with gathers near the ankle; more dressy. Patiala: Pleated and voluminous; great for a bold, cultural look.

How do I choose the right kurta for a function? Match the outfit to the vibe: Sangeet/Cocktail: Sequins, silk, richer tones. Puja/Haldi: Lighter prints, pastels, cotton blends. Wedding/Reception: Nehru jacket sets, embroidery, jewel tones.

Disclaimer:At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.