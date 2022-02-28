Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o is loving the 'salwar kameez life' in Pakistan: Here's what the ensemble costs

Black Panther actor Lupita Nyong'o surprised her desi fans online after she posted photos of herself dressed in a beauteous salwar kameez set. The Oscar-winning star took to Instagram to share several images of herself dressed in the gorgeous traditional look and captioned it, "Loving that salwar kameez life." She wore the ensemble for attending an occasion in Karachi, Pakistan. It is from the shelves of the clothing label, Anita Dongre. Scroll ahead to find out the price of her look.

On Sunday night, Lupita posted several photos in which she struck a pose wearing a peach coloured breezy cotton and silk kurta set. The ensemble's cheerful peach tone expresses the moods of summer and femininity.

The set features a long kurta adorned with multi-coloured floral prints, thread work, and sequinned embellishments. The long sleeves, a front slit on the neckline with tassel adorned ties, side slits, patti borders on the cuffs, and a loose silhouette add to its charm.

Lupita Nyong'o stuns in a peach salwar kameez. (Instagram/@lupitanyongo)

Lupita teamed the kurta with matching straight fitted pants adorned with similar floral prints and patti borders. A matching silk dupatta adorned with tassels on the ends and draped on the shoulders completed the ensemble.

Lupita Nyong'o's ensemble is from Anita Dongre's label. (Instagram/@lupitanyongo)

Lupita styled ethnic look with minimal accessories, including a matching potli bag, dainty gemstone-decorated silver earrings, rings, and strappy white sandals. In the end, side-parted open tresses, glowing base make-up, mascara-adorned lashes, and a glossy pink lip shade rounded off the glam picks.

Keen on buying Lupita Nyong'o's salwar and kameez set? It is available on the Anita Dongre website. The ensemble is called the Aavani Kurta Set and will cost you ₹25,900.

The Aavani Kurta Set. (anitadongre.com)

Meanwhile, with March almost here, spring is right on our doorsteps. It means that timeless floral prints will be back in everyone's closet. Lupita's salwar and kameez set takes this spring aesthetic and nails it in a subtle and classy manner. If you are attending a wedding anytime soon or have a lowkey puja at home, you should definitely take cues from Lupita.