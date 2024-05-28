Bollywood kurti trends: From Kareena Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit, celeb-inspired chic ethnic looks for your summer wardrobe

Summer fashion is all about airy, breezy outfits that combine comfort with style. With many parts of India currently experiencing a heat wave, with temperatures reaching as high as 48 degrees, it's important to wear fabrics that are breathable and keep you cool. Kurtis have become a summer staple, offering the perfect blend of ease and elegance to suit any occasion, from casual outings to festive celebrations. Best of all, they come in a variety of colours and styles to suit your taste. From elegant Kashmiri embroidery to floral prints and chikankari, the market is flooded with stylish kurti patterns that scream sartorial elegance and summer chic. (Also read: Saree Fashion 101: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more; Bollywood divas who aced the ombre saree trend ) 5 Bollywood celeb-inspired kurti looks for your summer wardrobe(Instagram)

If you are confused about what to buy and how to style then do not worry, we have got your back. When it comes to fashion and style, our Bollywood divas reign supreme and kurtis are no exception. From Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, here are some trendy B-town inspired kurti looks for your summer wardrobe.

Bollywood inspired kurti styles

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit nails the casual look to perfection with a pink kurti and ripped jeans(Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit is an OG fashion diva who can pull off any look to perfection. Especially when it comes to ethnic styles, she is unbeatable. From sarees to anarkalis, she can pull off any look with grace and elegance. She sets a new standard for effortless elegance in a pastel pink kurti with a collared neckline, folded sleeves and beautiful white floral embroidery that adds a touch of allure. Teamed with blue denim jeans, her look is perfect for your everyday fashion inspiration.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan serves summer fashion inspiration in a stylish printed kurti.(Pinterest)

Pairing two prints together can be a challenge, but Sara Ali Khan has mastered the mix-and-match trend. Rather than experimenting with different hues, the actor opted for an aqua blue and magenta palette, creating a harmonious off-duty look. This must-have outfit can be paired with classic white trousers, printed pants, or even palazzos, offering versatile styling options for any occasion.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor stuns in a biege kurta and matching pants.(Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor can turn any outfit into a glamorous affair and her easy breezy kurta look was no exception. The diva wore an oversized olive green kurta with folded sleeves and side pockets. She paired it with a matching pants to create a stylish monochromatic look. Accessorised with black sunglasses, white sneakers and a black leather jacket slung over her shoulder, she looked effortlessly stylish.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor’s red ethnic kurta is all about grace(Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor)

Unlike her sister Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor is no less when it comes to slaying fashion trends. She looked trendy, graceful and yet comfortable in a stylish red kurta. With elbow-length sleeves, a V-neckline and a chic white block print all over, she radiated summer fashion vibes. Paired with matching trousers, her look is an ideal inspiration for someone who loves to dress in a minimal yet trendy way.