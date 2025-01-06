Boss babe Selena Gomez served both ‘boss’ and ‘babe’ looks; fans call them one of her best looks

Selena Gomez is in her radiant era, and why not? With her engagement and Rare Beauty reaching new heights and milestones, the actor-singer is truly thriving. And when that good energy is channelled through the right outfits and styling, Selena Gomez served some of her best looks. Selena Gomez rocked two looks with one of them being her best look as per her fans. (Instagram/@erinwalsh)

Erin Walsh, her stylist, styled her looks for the Palm Springs International Film Festival's Film Awards. She attended the award show and on both days she flaunted two stunning looks that captured both the boss and the babe sides of Selena Gomez. In both the looks, she wore her new engagement marquise ring from Benny Blanco.

Boss in white

Selena Gomez, for the first day, wore a white three-piece Ralph Lauren suit that included a structured blazer, wide-legged trousers, and a waistcoat. Her pulled-back hairstyle complemented the monochrome look. But it’s not all formal, as her white mesh top was the understated star of her attire. The translucent white top added a gentle, relaxed touch to the formal attire. With a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle, defined eyes, nude glossy lips, and a full ear stack, the ensemble exuded red carpet energy with an unapologetic oomph. This look surely reminds that she’s the boss.

Babe in pink

Selena Gomez is a boss babe, and a true boss knows when to channel their inner babe. Her second look was on the opposite end of the sartorial spectrum from the first look. This outfit won her fans over, with many hailing it as one of her best. She wore a full-sleeved pastel pink minidress from Oscar de la Renta, featuring floral embroidery around the pockets. Keeping her hair down and pairing the dress with pink pumps, the look captured an ebullient, youthful energy. This resonated with fans, who called it one of her best looks.



One fan gushed, “This has to be one of her best looks ever! So beautiful 💖” Another chimed in, “I love this look on her. It’s young and fun.” The feminine aesthetic of this outfit was particularly what made it stand out. A fan exclaimed, “Yaaas, so perfect and appropriate production just the way we like it. As soon as she embraces theatrical, romantic dresses perfectly, she shines in femininity. I loved everything—perfect from head to toe! 💗🥹💐”

Another fan applauded the impeccable styling of Erin Walsh that made Selena dazzle, saying, “This is what we need! Young, fresh, age appropriate, classy. Not frumpy or ill fitting. She’s having the best era of her life successful, billionaire & engaged, hope the looks keep up these vibes.”

Looks like a soft feminine aesthetic (with light colours and delicate silhouettes) may just be Selena’s signature style, according to her fans. This was evident in her two outfits; the way the mesh shirt softened the formality of her white suit with a touch of feminine youthfulness, and her head-to-toe pink ensemble with floral embellishments on the skirt that was so romcom coded.

