Campus ka winter fashion @ 1,000!

Five DU students shop with HT City, on an experimental, budgeted spree at Sarojini Nagar and janpath markets.
From dapper crop jackets to trendy pants and long coats, here is what these DU students filled their shopping bags with from Delhi’s street markets, for this winter. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 04:04 PM IST
ByHTC, New Delhi

Covid-19 has made most of us live on a shoestring budget, and that inspired us to take five Delhi University students on a fun street shopping challenge at Sarojini Nagar and Janpath markets. The condition? The entire look has to be within 1,000!

And the fashion savvy youngsters are so pro that they managed to put together everything from dapper jackets to denims, giving us some serious #stylegoals. Here’s how the hip five rocked their OOTDs, and even saved some bucks!

Denim damsel

Mahek Madan opted for a denim jacket and jeans look and paired it up with a cute crop top. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)
Mahek Madan, 19, a second-year student of Jesus and Mary College is in love with one fabric. “A denim jacket describes my personal style perfectly. It’s comfy, cool, and confident. I love jackets because they elevate my entire outfit. The vibe I wanted to go for was casual yet edgy. So I decided to go for a denim on denim look with a cute tie-up crop top. The look is a steal!”

Jacket: 100 (Shop 139, Sarojini)

Jeans: 300 (Shop 120, Export Line)

Crop top: 150 (Shop 108)

Minimalist chic

Arshiya Batra’s look comprised a high neck sweater, long coat, loose pants, jewellery and flats. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)
Arshiya Batra, 19, a second-year student of Jesus and Mary College, vouches for minimal style. “My whole outfit is simple yet stylish — high neck sweater, long coat, loose pants, jewellery and flats! Everything is from Sarojini market, which is a haven for anyone looking for affordable clothes that can be played up or down depending on the occasion.”

Sweater: 100 (Shop 127)

Pants: 250 (Shop 93)

Coat: 300 (Graffiti lane)

Shoes: 250 (Shop 110)

Chain: 50

Perfectly flirty

Rashi Goel went in for a sweater, which she paired with a woollen skirt. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)
Rashi Goel, 19, a second-year student of Kamala Nehru College shares her go-to-style is defined by “comfort”. “Jackets and high neck sweaters are something that I love to buy from Sarojini. So for this look, I opted for a sophisticated sweater and paired it with a woollen skirt. Warm skirts look chic with pulled back hair, like in a messy bun. And, I added a pullover as a jacket for some style.”

Turtle neck and pullover: 200 (Shop 140, Sarojini)

Skirt: 250 (Shop 156, Sarojini)

A Korean twist

Pratham Gurung puts together a stylish look with a brown jacket, a sweater and some accessories.
Pratham Gurung, 20, a final-year student of Hindu College believes in focusing on basics. “I love denims and tees, and like to layer them up while colour grading. I also draw inspiration from K-Pop dressing style. And Sarojini’s graffiti lane is perfect to get such jackets ( 490 from Shop 135, Sarojini). I’m totally going to dig this look when campus reopens!”

Sweater and denim pants: 300 (Shop 136, Sarojini)

Accessories: 150 (Shop 4 and 44, Janpath)

Street sassy!

Puneet Kathuria paired up a black crop jacket with a fitted red pullover and black pants.
Puneet Kathuria, 19, a second-year student of Hindu College says, “Styling is all about being androgynous because I wanna make fashion inclusive! This is my first time in Sarojini, and I love how cheap and stylish the clothes are. I’m amazed that the quality is also good and I can style it in any way I want. I couldn’t resist and even bought a fanny pack.”

Pullover: 100 (Shop 118, Sarojini)

Trousers: 100 (Shop 136, Sarojini)

Crop jacket: 250 (Graffiti lane, Sarojini)

Fanny pack: 250 (Shop 121, Sarojini)

Accessories: 150 (Shop 4 and 44, Janpath)

Credits

Concept: Sonal Kalra, Henna Rakheja

Photos: Gokul VS/HT

Text: Anjuri Nayar Singh, Siddhi Jain

Styling: Digvijay, Shruti Shende

Makeup: Shruti Shende

