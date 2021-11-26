Campus ka winter fashion @ 1,000!

Covid-19 has made most of us live on a shoestring budget, and that inspired us to take five Delhi University students on a fun street shopping challenge at Sarojini Nagar and Janpath markets. The condition? The entire look has to be within ₹1,000!

And the fashion savvy youngsters are so pro that they managed to put together everything from dapper jackets to denims, giving us some serious #stylegoals. Here’s how the hip five rocked their OOTDs, and even saved some bucks!

Denim damsel

Mahek Madan opted for a denim jacket and jeans look and paired it up with a cute crop top. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Mahek Madan, 19, a second-year student of Jesus and Mary College is in love with one fabric. “A denim jacket describes my personal style perfectly. It’s comfy, cool, and confident. I love jackets because they elevate my entire outfit. The vibe I wanted to go for was casual yet edgy. So I decided to go for a denim on denim look with a cute tie-up crop top. The look is a steal!”

Jacket: ₹100 (Shop 139, Sarojini)

Jeans: ₹300 (Shop 120, Export Line)

Crop top: ₹150 (Shop 108)

Minimalist chic

Arshiya Batra’s look comprised a high neck sweater, long coat, loose pants, jewellery and flats. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Arshiya Batra, 19, a second-year student of Jesus and Mary College, vouches for minimal style. “My whole outfit is simple yet stylish — high neck sweater, long coat, loose pants, jewellery and flats! Everything is from Sarojini market, which is a haven for anyone looking for affordable clothes that can be played up or down depending on the occasion.”

Sweater: ₹100 (Shop 127)

Pants: ₹250 (Shop 93)

Coat: ₹300 (Graffiti lane)

Shoes: ₹250 (Shop 110)

Chain: ₹50

Perfectly flirty

Rashi Goel went in for a sweater, which she paired with a woollen skirt. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Rashi Goel, 19, a second-year student of Kamala Nehru College shares her go-to-style is defined by “comfort”. “Jackets and high neck sweaters are something that I love to buy from Sarojini. So for this look, I opted for a sophisticated sweater and paired it with a woollen skirt. Warm skirts look chic with pulled back hair, like in a messy bun. And, I added a pullover as a jacket for some style.”

Turtle neck and pullover: ₹200 (Shop 140, Sarojini)

Skirt: ₹250 (Shop 156, Sarojini)

A Korean twist

Pratham Gurung puts together a stylish look with a brown jacket, a sweater and some accessories.

Pratham Gurung, 20, a final-year student of Hindu College believes in focusing on basics. “I love denims and tees, and like to layer them up while colour grading. I also draw inspiration from K-Pop dressing style. And Sarojini’s graffiti lane is perfect to get such jackets ( ₹490 from Shop 135, Sarojini). I’m totally going to dig this look when campus reopens!”

Sweater and denim pants: ₹300 (Shop 136, Sarojini)

Accessories: ₹150 (Shop 4 and 44, Janpath)

Street sassy!

Puneet Kathuria paired up a black crop jacket with a fitted red pullover and black pants.

Puneet Kathuria, 19, a second-year student of Hindu College says, “Styling is all about being androgynous because I wanna make fashion inclusive! This is my first time in Sarojini, and I love how cheap and stylish the clothes are. I’m amazed that the quality is also good and I can style it in any way I want. I couldn’t resist and even bought a fanny pack.”

Pullover: ₹100 (Shop 118, Sarojini)

Trousers: ₹100 (Shop 136, Sarojini)

Crop jacket: ₹250 (Graffiti lane, Sarojini)

Fanny pack: ₹250 (Shop 121, Sarojini)

Accessories: ₹150 (Shop 4 and 44, Janpath)

Credits

Concept: Sonal Kalra, Henna Rakheja

Photos: Gokul VS/HT

Text: Anjuri Nayar Singh, Siddhi Jain

Styling: Digvijay, Shruti Shende

Makeup: Shruti Shende

