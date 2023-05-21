Cannes 2023: Manushi Chillar radiates glamour in a breathtaking black netted dress. Check out her glam pics

Manushi Chillar, the former Miss India and Bollywood actress made a remarkable entrance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, creating her own unforgettable moment akin to "Cinderella." Her distinctive style garnered international attention, captivating audiences worldwide. Manushi's stunning appearances at the festival solidified her status as a fashion icon. Whether adorned in a pristine white gown or a captivating sky-blue dress, she effortlessly showcased her innate fashion sense. Not only did her red carpet choices turn heads, but her press call outfits also garnered acclaim from online communities. Prepare to be mesmerized as former Miss Worls Manushi Chillar captivates in a stunning black netted dress. (Instagram/@manushi_chhillar)

Recently, Manushi shared awe-inspiring photos on Instagram, displaying yet another extraordinary ensemble from the French Riviera, leaving everyone amazed and captivated. Scroll through to see Manushi's post below. (Also read: Manushi Chhillar is a fairy in disguise in strapless tulle gown with 3D floral elements )

Manushi Chillar shines in exquisite black ensembles at Cannes

Over the weekend, Manushi delighted her fans with a series of captivating Instagram pictures. She posted a mesmerizing photo in a gorgeous black outfit from the renowned fashion brand Moonray, styled by Sheefa J Gilani. Accompanying the post was the simple yet intriguing caption "Nice" with several black heart emojis. The images quickly gained traction on social media, amassing over 65k likes and numerous comments showering Manushi with praise and compliments. Let's take a moment to admire her stunning pictures.

Manushi mesmerized her fans with a stunning black netted dress, featuring a colourful neckline, a V-shaped neck, netted sleeves, and a flared netted hemline. The dress was adorned with vibrant stones, adding a touch of glamour to her look. She opted for a minimal makeup look, enhancing her natural beauty. With a touch of nude eyeshadow, perfectly winged eyeliner, voluminous mascara on her lashes, contoured cheeks, and a subtle shade of nude lipstick, she radiated elegance and grace.

Manushi gracefully left her tresses flowing freely, parted in the middle, accentuating her overall look. To complete her ensemble, she chose shiny pointed black pump heels, adding a touch of sophistication and glamour. With her impeccable fashion sense, it's exciting to anticipate what stunning attire Manushi will dazzle us with next.