As we approach the end of the enchanting festival of Navratri with Maha Navami, the streets are abuzz with excitement, the air is filled with anticipation and the hearts of millions beat in harmony with the rhythm of dance and celebration ahead of Vijayadashmi and Dussehra. This vibrant festival is not just a celebration of culture but also an occasion to showcase your unique style so sweat not as we unveil a style guide to help you elevate your Maha Navami fashion game this Navratri to celebrate tradition with a contemporary twist. People perform 'garba' during celebrations of Navratri festival, in Ahmedabad. Celebrate Navratri with style: Outfit, footwear and accessories tips to stand out on Maha Navami(PTI)

Navratri is more than just a festival; it is a vibrant celebration of culture, tradition and spirituality and for fashion enthusiasts, it is an opportunity to infuse the rich tapestry of Navratri's colours and festivities into contemporary street fashion. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amar Pawar, Chief Fashion Designer and Co-Founder Powerlook , shared, “Growing up, we witnessed the magic of Navratri firsthand. The vibrant dandiya dances, the exquisite traditional attire and the sense of togetherness is a treat for those embracing their cultural roots. Navratri is a riot of colours and your outfit should reflect this exuberance. This year, consider shades like royal blue, deep maroon and emerald green to capture the spirit of the festival.”

Suggesting traditional with a twist, he recommended, “Fusing tradition with a contemporary twist is the name of the game. Pair a classic kurta with slim-fit pants or dhoti-style trousers for a modern, eye-catching look. Accessories can make or break your Navratri look. Don't shy away from statement pieces like chunky necklaces, jingling bangles and colourful turbans. Don't forget to pay attention to your footwear. Mojris or juttis in vibrant colours can add the perfect finishing touch to your Navratri ensemble.”

Highlighting that there is a demanding surge for traditional footwear during Navratri and reminding about the power of fashion to boost self-esteem, the style expert said, “No matter what you wear, confidence is the best accessory. Embrace your style, wear it with pride and dance the night away with confidence. Navratri is a time of joy, tradition and fashion. As you prepare to celebrate, navigate the festive season with elegance and confidence. Remember, fashion is not just about what you wear; it's about how it makes you feel. So, embrace the colours, the traditions and most importantly, your unique style and let Navratri be a celebration of fashion and culture like never before. Happy Navratri!”

