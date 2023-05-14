Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Trailblazers share one piece of advice that their mums gave them for life

Trailblazers share one piece of advice that their mums gave them for life

BySanchita Kalra
May 14, 2023 01:51 AM IST

On Mother’s Day, we ask trailblazers in different fields — what’s one piece of advice that their mums gave them for life?

A popular saying goes that life doesn’t come with a manual — but with a mother. Today, on Mother’s Day, we speak to renowned personalities from different fields about the best pieces of advice they ever got from their mommies dearest. From helping them become strong, independent, fierce to pushing them to work harder — here’s what they say.

Work on your passion!

Tanira Sethi and Bharti Sethi
Tanira Sethi and Bharti Sethi

For designer Tanira Sethi, the high-spirited motto from her mother Bharti Sethi is what keeps her going in the professional space. What I learnt from my mom is that she always says, “Let your passion for work override any commercial aspect. The result will be more rewarding.”

Never get bogged down

Gauri Karan (right) with her mother, Pratibha Karan on left
Gauri Karan (right) with her mother, Pratibha Karan on left

“My mother [Pratibha Karan] has pushed me and my sister Nainika to always work hard. She says, “Never say die, say damn” and we swear by it. In any situation, she tells us to never get bogged down and that tomorrow’s a new, fresh start to get up and get going,” says Gauri Karan, designer.

Being comfortable in your own skin

Atisha Pratap Singh with Neelam Pratap Rudy
Atisha Pratap Singh with Neelam Pratap Rudy

“I have imbibed some great qualities from her. Since she [Neelam Pratap Rudy] is a sportswoman, and sometimes she’s even better than men in the field, so I have gained an understanding of being a strong, independent woman. She has not really advised but she has always told us to never feel out of the place and be comfortable in your own skin,” says Atisha Pratap Singh, Kuchipudi dancer and social media influencer

