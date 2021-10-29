Chitrangda Singh is all dressed up and ready for Friday. Here’s how she did it

Chitrangda Singh does her best when it comes to posing prettiest for fashion photoshoots. The actor, when not shooting for upcoming movies, can be often seen posing for fashion photoshoots, dressed like a diva and this Friday was no different.

On Friday, Chitrangda rang into all the weekend feels with a stunning attire. Dressed in dark pink, the actor shared her state of mind through her pictures – some of them made their way on our Instagram feed and since then, we have been drooling.

For the photoshoot, Chitrangda chose a dark pink long satin dress with a wrap-around detail and a satin belt in the waist. The dress, adorned with collars, is midriff-baring and hugged Chitrangda’s curves perfectly. The dress also had a one leg slit in the middle and came with full sleeves.

Chitrangda shared the pictures on her Instagram profile with a fun caption. She added a emoticon of fries and added “yayy” to it, insinuating the kind of fun she is about to have this Friday. Take a look at her pictures here:

For the photoshoot, Chitrangda was assisted by makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda and hair stylist Marce Pedrozo. Chitrangada accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings. The actor left her long tresses open down her shoulders in wavy curls as she posed for the pictures.

In one of the pictures, Chitrangda can be seen holding a strand of her hair as she looked directly into the cameras. In another picture, the actor can be seen caught in the middle of a conversation or a laugh. Chitrangda opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire.

She chose a nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, a shade of nude lipstick and contoured cheeks to deck up in and walk into Friday in style.

