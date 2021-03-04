Couture’s escapist euphoria

Viewing any Amit Aggarwal show is akin to a meditative process, an attempt to tune into the shifts that are flowing through AA’s sensibilities. For years, Mr Aggarwal has seduced us with his push on upcycling, alchemising mundane with avant-garde, recontextualising textiles and reshaping the way we perceive clothing. The emissary of engineered garments has time and again rooted for timeless and wearable glamour by underscoring the principles of freewheeling weightlessness. Transmogrifying recycled plastic, bindi sheet patchwork and industrial materials into OMG-inducing creations, the maverick has redefined the craft of moulding and freezing amorphous forms into structures. Cut to the present when Indian fashion is finding its feet post pandemic, Amit’s Euphor collection (recently unveiled digitally) is the ideal antidote to the trauma we’ve all collectively experienced.

Euphor by Amit Aggarwal (Photo: Instagram/AmitAggarwalOfficial)

Scaling his signature texturing technique to new levels, the prints over hand embellished fabric conjure off-kilter surface textures. Extrapolating metallic cording, the designer creates organic patterns in a luscious palette of blush, lisianthus, fuchsia, mint and emerald.

And it’s not hard to understand why. Amit has often found solace in the balmy lap of Mother Nature and the consciousness-altering beauty of blooms. “Nature is truly therapeutic for the human race and that is something I have tried to translate into this collection,” shares he. Hence the pieces realised in the visually sumptuous hues found abundantly in nature evoke a joyous optimism, positivity and euphoria.

Moreover, with weddings becoming more intimate, the designer wanted to ensure that the brides get to look their elegant best and immerse themselves in their celebrations without being weighed down. “We wanted to create an escape to set the mind free and celebrate individuality,” adds Amit.

The ongoing pandemic made him take a pause, reflect and continue his efforts of streamlining the brand’s vision and offering, playing by his strengths, looking back and rediscovering his roots. “We believe bridal outfits are always aspirational given the sacredness of the functions and their importance in life. Having said that, the future of fashion will be built on rightfully taking care of the craftsman, investing in training them to produce meticulously made pieces, while continuing to focus on creating outfits that help our customers truly celebrate themselves,” says he.

One’s hardly surprised to hear that, as craft has always been AA’s core insignia. It’s hard to forget the breathtaking bravura Bird dress he created for a fashion fund or the game changing octopus couture dress — every piece has always narrated a unique tale of its own. Thankfully even in these trying times, Indian fashion could depend on Mr Aggarwal for the much-needed dose of sublime escapism.

