Couture’s escapist euphoria
Viewing any Amit Aggarwal show is akin to a meditative process, an attempt to tune into the shifts that are flowing through AA’s sensibilities. For years, Mr Aggarwal has seduced us with his push on upcycling, alchemising mundane with avant-garde, recontextualising textiles and reshaping the way we perceive clothing. The emissary of engineered garments has time and again rooted for timeless and wearable glamour by underscoring the principles of freewheeling weightlessness. Transmogrifying recycled plastic, bindi sheet patchwork and industrial materials into OMG-inducing creations, the maverick has redefined the craft of moulding and freezing amorphous forms into structures. Cut to the present when Indian fashion is finding its feet post pandemic, Amit’s Euphor collection (recently unveiled digitally) is the ideal antidote to the trauma we’ve all collectively experienced.
Scaling his signature texturing technique to new levels, the prints over hand embellished fabric conjure off-kilter surface textures. Extrapolating metallic cording, the designer creates organic patterns in a luscious palette of blush, lisianthus, fuchsia, mint and emerald.
And it’s not hard to understand why. Amit has often found solace in the balmy lap of Mother Nature and the consciousness-altering beauty of blooms. “Nature is truly therapeutic for the human race and that is something I have tried to translate into this collection,” shares he. Hence the pieces realised in the visually sumptuous hues found abundantly in nature evoke a joyous optimism, positivity and euphoria.
Moreover, with weddings becoming more intimate, the designer wanted to ensure that the brides get to look their elegant best and immerse themselves in their celebrations without being weighed down. “We wanted to create an escape to set the mind free and celebrate individuality,” adds Amit.
The ongoing pandemic made him take a pause, reflect and continue his efforts of streamlining the brand’s vision and offering, playing by his strengths, looking back and rediscovering his roots. “We believe bridal outfits are always aspirational given the sacredness of the functions and their importance in life. Having said that, the future of fashion will be built on rightfully taking care of the craftsman, investing in training them to produce meticulously made pieces, while continuing to focus on creating outfits that help our customers truly celebrate themselves,” says he.
One’s hardly surprised to hear that, as craft has always been AA’s core insignia. It’s hard to forget the breathtaking bravura Bird dress he created for a fashion fund or the game changing octopus couture dress — every piece has always narrated a unique tale of its own. Thankfully even in these trying times, Indian fashion could depend on Mr Aggarwal for the much-needed dose of sublime escapism.
manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couture’s escapist euphoria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slay spring sundowner or summer brunch like Vidya Balan in asymmetric kurta set
- Vidya Balan recently dolled up for an e-interview and we love everything about retro-chic vibe. From her dove grey asymmetric kurta to smart narrow pants, we can’t wait to recreate the delightful silhouette as we walk into spring-summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari aces flirty summer fashion in chic pink strappy bustier, pants
- Want to set mercury soaring when going for lunch or an evening out? Take fashion cues from Aditi Rao Hydari’s romantic steamy look for The Girl on The Train promotions in a pink strappy twisted bustier teamed with wide-leg pants that look flirty enough to add drama to our summer closet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone's Levi's ad set ripped off from Sooni Taraporevala's Yeh Ballet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon nails the classic combo, pairs denim romper with white accessories
- Kriti Sanon recently gave us outfit goals as she stepped out in a bodycon denim romper with white accessories for casual outing. We can't help but marvel at the choices of the fashionista.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle is maternity fashion goals in ₹3 lakh dress with Prince Harry
- For her much anticipated interview with the media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle wore a black silk dress and showed that she knows how to do maternity fashion right.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit paints the town red in Finding Anamika's first glimpse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in simple blue spaghetti-strap dress at Roohi promotions
- Janhvi Kapoor recently stepped out in an ethereal flowy dress for a promotional event of her upcoming film Roohi. The dress that is worth ₹22k is one of our favourite looks donned by the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital shows here to stay as fashion week gets a makeover
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani in ₹50k floral bralette and skirt set proves summer is here
- For a recent shoot, Kiara Advani wore a beautiful bralette and skirt co-ord set. The Kabir Singh actor made it clear that summer is here in her matching attire and we love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan gives fans daily dose of vitamin sea in orange bikini
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in golden Manish Malhotra ensemble in Roohi's Nadiyon Paar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt
- Erica Fernandes has been serving one steamy look after another during her stay at the Maldives, be it in a powder blue bodysuit or acid wash bustier-skirt and fashionistas can’t help but take notes to slay at the next beach vacation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion leaders assess the impact of Delhi-Mumbai alliance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox