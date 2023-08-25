Peak up with style

Cycling shorts Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo: Instagram)

If you are planning a trek on a sunny day, take cues from actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and slip into a pair of cycling shorts and loose tee to stay comfortable. Add a splash of colour to your fit with a pair of green shoes and a colour-blocking fanny pack to carry all your essentials. A high ponytail or fish braid, sunscreen and lip balm to finish off.

Puffer tales

Sara Ali Khan (Photo: Instagram)

Heading to the mountains seeking sukoon? Ensure to keep yourself warm as you hike up. Like actor Sara Ali Khan, a puffer jacket is a versatile buy for all weather and brownie points for one with a hoodie. Cap it off with cargo joggers, a thick beanie, a neck warmer and a comfortable pair of walking shoes and you are all set to conquer the heights!

Gen Z way out

Ananya Panday (Photo: Instagram)

If you are a Gen Z who is wondering how to dress for your first hike, let actor Ananya Panday play your muse. Team a baby tee with a pair of cargo pants and give it the final finish with a bucket hat or cap and white shoes. Balancing comfort and style, it is worth emulating!

Earthy tones for the way

Dia Mirza Rekhi (Photo: Instagram)

Unless you want to attract danger on your next forest hike, do not wear bright or neon colours. Ensure to blend in with the Nature colours and choose earthy tones like brown, green, beige, blue, black. Like actor Dia Mirza Rekhi, wear a brown oversized jumper and brown boots to hike in sync.

Styling it right:

- Opt for earthy tones and avoid wearing neon colours

- Wear comfortable shoes and ensure you don’t go for platform shoes

- Loose pants are always the best choice

Inputs by stylist Lakshmi Babu

