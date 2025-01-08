Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh radiate cool couple energy with chic baggy outfits. See pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh exuded couple goals as they were spotted together, sporting relaxed, baggy outfits. Their uber-cool, contemporary styles made them look chic and radiate the ‘cool couple of the town’ energy. The ensembles ticked off all the contemporary trends essentials- from Ranveer's layering game, Deepika's pulled-back sleek bun to her minimal accessories. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh coordinate oversized outfits in contrasting colour palettes. (PC: Instagram/@yogenshah)

Their outfits perfectly balanced each other’s styles—while Ranveer was clad in monochrome black from head to toe, Deepika opted for a white oversized striped shirt paired with denim jeans. Let’s decode their looks.

More about their looks

Ranveer Singh wore a black top and layered with a shirt. He paired it with a loose-fitting jeans. Along with the dark monochrome, for a splash of colour and contrast, he went for white sneakers. This ensemble encapsulates an urban streetwear look, ideal for casual dayouts.

While Ranveer's look leaned towards a darker, more rugged aesthetic, Deepika's attire brought a bright balance to his somber style. Ranveer's all-black ensemble and Deepika's crisp white shirt paired with dark jeans created a striking yin-and-yang effect in their styles.

Despite opting for a baggy look, her outfit still maintained a silhouette. Deepika wore a blue-and-white striped, oversized shirt with a dramatic silhouette that flares out towards the hemline. The wide-legged dark blue denim adds a sense of structure to the flared top. Keeping her style simple and minimal, Deepika opted for the watch and sunglasses as the only accessory.

Deepika Padukone's understated look was anything but low-key when it came to the price tag. Her shirt, called the Poplin Slit Shirt, is from the fashion brand Sacai and costs Rs. 79,100. Her jeans are from Citizens of Humanity, priced at $473 USD, approximately Rs. 40,601.

Her accessory game was equally luxurious. She sported sunglasses from Louis Vuitton and a Santos de Cartier watch, which costs a staggering Rs. 3,080,000.

More about the couple

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in November, 2018. Their daughter Dua Padukone Singh is born on September 8, 2024. The couple was last seen on-screen in the multi-starrer Rohit Shetty film Singham Again where Ranveer Singh reprised the role of Simmba and Deepika Padukone was introduced as Shakti Shetty or ‘Lady Singham.’

