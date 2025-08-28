Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stun in chic outfits at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani family residence, Antalia, in Mumbai. A video shared on a paparazzi page shows the couple paying their respect to Lord Ganesha, dressed in elegant ethnic ensembles. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Antilia

Deepika and Ranveer, who became parents to their daughter Dua Padukone Singh last year, attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

In the video, the couple can be seen bowing their heads in front of Lord Ganesha's idol, offering flowers to the Lord's feet, and seeking blessings. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant can also be seen in the background, greeting the guests and praying to Lord Ganesha.

What did Deepika and Ranveer wear to the celebrations?

Deepika chose a golden brown ethnic ensemble for the celebrations. The outfit features an anarkali kurta and pants set. A round neckline, full-length churidar sleeves, pleats on the back, mirror embroidery on the cuffs, front panel embroidery decked with glittering adornments, and a flowy silhouette round off the design elements.

She complemented the traditional ensemble with striking makeup, including smoky eye shadow, bold kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, blush-tinted cheeks, brown lip shade, and a dewy base. Her tresses tied in a sleek bun, chunky bracelets, jhumkis, and statement rings rounded off the styling.

As for Ranveer, he complemented his wife in a mustard kurta set decked with delicate embroidery, brocade panelling on the front, full-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette. He styled the ensemble with vintage-style sunglasses, a backswept hairdo, and a neck chain.

On the personal front

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024. Deepika had revealed her daughter's name via Instagram as she wrote, "Dua Padukone Singh. ‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer." The couple are very protective of her privacy and has made no attempt to reveal her face to the public.