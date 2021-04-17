Deepika Padukone in ₹2.4k floral top gives inspiration to up our spring style
- For a recent shoot, Deepika Padukone wore a beautiful pastel green floral top with a pastel yellow oversized cardigan and showed us how to slay the spring style this season. We are taking inspiration from the stunner.
Deepika Padukone is one of those actresses who looks good in everything. From a large spectrum of colour palettes to various styles, the actor steals the show in all her attires. However, her off-duty style is a little more about chic athleisure which includes the amalgamation of a feminine, bodycon number with a baggy piece of clothing. More often than not, the Padmaavat actor is seen wearing a figure-flaunting top which is teamed with some wide-legged jeans or sweatpants.
For a recent advertisement shoot, the actor donned a beautiful pastel attire and inspired us to add more colours to our wardrobe. The video that she shared on her Instagram showed Deepika wearing a pastel green coloured top. The knit top had intricate floral embroidery all over, a scoop neck and a ribbed hem. The 35-year-old teamed it with a pastel yellow oversized cardigan and a pair of jeans.
She styled the look with a delicate gold chain which was teamed with a few matching rings and a pair of hoop earrings. Deepika’s glam for the look was her signature minimal style which consisted of subtle eyeshadow with mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush and a nude lip shade. She completed the look by tying her hair in a tight top knot.
Coming back to the outfit, Deepika’s pastel green top is from the shelves of the brand Mango and is worth ₹2,390. Yes, that is correct.
We think this outfit is perfect for the spring season.
On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in the film 83 opposite her real-life husband Ranveer Singh. The actor is also currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next film. The yet-to-be-titled project even features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Her upcoming projects also include Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter.