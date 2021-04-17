Deepika Padukone in 2.4k floral top gives inspiration to up our spring style

Deepika Padukone is one of those actresses who looks good in everything. From a large spectrum of colour palettes to various styles, the actor steals the show in all her attires. However, her off-duty style is a little more about chic athleisure which includes the amalgamation of a feminine, bodycon number with a baggy piece of clothing. More often than not, the Padmaavat actor is seen wearing a figure-flaunting top which is teamed with some wide-legged jeans or sweatpants.

For a recent advertisement shoot, the actor donned a beautiful pastel attire and inspired us to add more colours to our wardrobe. The video that she shared on her Instagram showed Deepika wearing a pastel green coloured top. The knit top had intricate floral embroidery all over, a scoop neck and a ribbed hem. The 35-year-old teamed it with a pastel yellow oversized cardigan and a pair of jeans.

She styled the look with a delicate gold chain which was teamed with a few matching rings and a pair of hoop earrings. Deepika’s glam for the look was her signature minimal style which consisted of subtle eyeshadow with mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush and a nude lip shade. She completed the look by tying her hair in a tight top knot.

Coming back to the outfit, Deepika’s pastel green top is from the shelves of the brand Mango and is worth ₹2,390. Yes, that is correct.

Deepika Padukone's top is worth ₹2,390.(shop.mango.com)

We think this outfit is perfect for the spring season.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in the film 83 opposite her real-life husband Ranveer Singh. The actor is also currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next film. The yet-to-be-titled project even features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Her upcoming projects also include Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter.

